Does Benedict Cumberbatch return in ‘Good Omens’ season 2?

Cumberbatch played the voice of Satan in Season 1, but will he be returning for Season 2?

Is it a good omen or a bad omen for Good Omens if the guy who played the voice of Satan, Benedict Cumberbatch, returns? ….Would it be better if he didn’t return?

Season 1 of Good Omens was based on the 1990 novel of the same name, written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. The six-episode limited series on Prime Video in 2019, becoming a highly regarded hit that made Amazon consider a Season 2. Only problem was, they didn’t have a second novel to base it off of, but they did have something else that was very worthwhile.

Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett had talked extensively about what a potential second novel would entail, but they never ended up actually writing it. So, Gaiman discussed with the producers those storylines and a Season 2 of the show was developed from it.

The only real question was whether or not they could get most of the same cast to return.

The leads of the show, Michael Sheen and David Tennant, are back.

Amongst those returning are Miranda Richardson, Jon Hamm, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, and Gloria Obianyo, though some are returning in new roles.

New cast members include Tim Downie, Pete Firman, and Shelley Conn.

And Benedict Cumberbatch? Benedict Cumberbatch, who played the voice of Satan in season 1, will not be returning for season 2.

In a holy twist, it’s been reported that Frances McDormand, who played the voice of God, will also not be returning. However, IMDB lists her as being a part of 7 total episodes of the show, suggesting that perhaps there will be a flashback scene from the first season.

Good Omens Season 2 premieres on Prime Video today and, just like Season 1, it will be a six-episode series.