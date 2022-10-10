Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight and major spoilers for Fire & Blood.

Episode eight of House of the Dragon is packed with political intrigue we’ve grown to love from Westeros. This season has already been fast-paced, and episode eight is no different: the opening scene begins with a time skip six years after the events of episode seven. The series has introduced a growing cast of important players in Westeros, some played by multiple actors to account for these time skips. One of the most important characters, Corlys Velaryon, is nowhere to be seen in the episode, but his absence makes him all the more notable.

Why is Corlys Velaryon so important?

Image via HBO

With Corlys getting on in years, he needs to officially name a successor. As of the end of episode seven, Corlys offered the throne to Rhaenyra and Laenor’s son Lucerys Valeryon. Lucerys doesn’t seem all that eager for the throne, but he has more enthusiastic competition in Corlys’ brother Vaemond.

Corlys’ absence in episode eight allows Vaemond to make a case for inheriting Driftwood. Unfortunately for Vaemond, his plea is short-lived when King Viserys concludes that the throne will directly pass through Laenor’s line. To say Vaemond takes this poorly is an understatement. He quickly resorts to insulting Rhaenyra and her sons, challenging their legitimacy and even calling Rhaenyra an offensive slur. Obviously, this doesn’t go over well, and Vaemond is quickly dispatched via sword through the skull.

Even though Vaemond is out of the picture, Driftwood’s future is still unclear. But is all this fuss about Corlys’ successor premature? Is the Sea Snake even dead?

Is the Sea Snake dead in House of the Dragon?

Image via HBO

The episode opens with a discussion on Corlys’ current status. As of episode eight, Corlys has been seriously wounded but he is not dead. Although, he is in critical condition with a high fever, so the talk of succession isn’t completely an overreaction.

Will he die later in the season? While the show certainly isn’t afraid of diverging from the source material, Corlys goes on to play a big role in Fire & Blood. The plot revolving around Vaemond dying is the same in the book but we can’t be sure that Corlys’ fate will play out the same way. In the book, Corlys recovers from his injuries and supports Rhaenyra during the Targaryen Civil War. His relationship with his former daughter-in-law is strenuous and eventually she has him imprisoned for treason. This decision angers the public and Rhaenyra is forced to flee.

Corlys continues to be an important player in the book and builds an alliance with Lord Larys Strong, who eventually helps end the war entirely. The Sea Snake ends up dying of old age in the source material, but as we know, this doesn’t mean he’s necessarily safe in House of the Dragon.