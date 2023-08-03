Does Judith die in ‘The Walking Dead?’ Judith Grimes’ fate, explained

Out of the plethora of characters on AMC’s once-hit zombie series The Walking Dead, it’s hard to deny that its central characters are members of the beloved Grimes family. When the series first kicks off, thrill-seeking viewers are introduced to fan-favorite figure Rick Grimes, along with his son Carl and his wife Lori. Interestingly enough, minuscule breadcrumbs are sprinkled throughout the first and second seasons, with the narrative alluding to the fact that Lori had started an affair with Rick’s best friend and co-worker Shane while Rick was in a coma.

As one of the focal storylines in the show, viewers are then led to believe that during Lori’s affair with Shane, the duo conceived a child together — a little girl who would eventually be named Judith. However, a portion of Walking Dead die-hards have entertained the idea that Judith could actually be Rick’s child, but when you consider the timeline of events, it’s more likely that Shane is her biological dad.

And as sweet and innocent Judith seemed to be as an infant, there’s simply no denying that she turned into a hardened butt-kicker just like her father and brother. Of course, one cannot become a butt-kicker and a fan favorite without having faced some serious hardship — which has even threatened her life on more than one occasion.

Does Judith die in The Walking Dead TV series?

Image via AMC

Luckily, for fans still watching the show who have yet to finish fully, Judith Grimes does not die in the Walking Dead television series. However, it’s worth noting that Judith has found herself in some seriously sticky situations — either all on her own or when involved in Daryl Dixon’s group.

Despite never being killed off in the television series, eagle-eyed viewers were slapped with an ugly scare during the series finale when Judith faces a critical situation after being shot by Governor Milton. In the end, it is revealed that Judith is still alive, and fanatics continue to hold out hope that the character will make future appearances in the upcoming Rick and Michonne spin-off series.

How does Judith die in The Walking Dead comics?

Image via AMC

Unlike her television counterpart, Judith Grimes unfortunately suffers a completely different fate in the Walking Dead comics. While the TV version of Judith is eventually shot and saved, the comics version of Judith tragically dies when she is just an infant. As it goes, Judith was crushed to death after her mother Lori fell on her after Lori was shot.

It’s certainly safe to say that Judith’s comic death is much more controversial and violent than her time spent in the TV series, but luckily fans were rewarded with watching Judith grow and become a survivor in the hit series.