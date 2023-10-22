Taylor Sheridan’s already-wildly popular neo-Western drama series Yellowstone recently found itself a whole new wave of fans after a successful television broadcast of its first season on CBS.

Said free-to-air broadcast, which will continue on with the second season, may have proved so successful that you’ve found yourself wanting for a little something to chew on in between Yellowstone’s Sunday airings. So, are there any other Yellowstone properties out there for you to binge? If so, where can you find them?

Yellowstone prequels

Image via Paramount

You’re in luck! Not only does Yellowstone have a prequel series, it has two – 1883, and 1923. Both of these Yellowstone tie-ins follow previous generations of the Dutton family as they navigate the challenges of their respective points in American history.

In terms of what order you should be watching them in, we’d suggest doing so by release – as 1883 was the first to arrive in 2021, with 1923 following in 2022. You kill two birds with one stone in doing so – as this is also the chronological order of the prequels.

You’ll also be happy to know that the prequels don’t hold back when it comes to allocating some serious star power. 1883 stars Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott, and Faith Hill, while 1923 sees entertainment industry juggernauts Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren bring life to a generation of Duttons navigating the Great Depression.

While it’s yet to be determined whether these prequels will ever end up getting the free-to-air treatment, they can fortunately be binged on Paramount Plus.