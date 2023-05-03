Don’t forget to leave out these snacks for Grogu if you want him to visit you on May the 4th

Yes, May the Fourth will almost be with us as Star Wars Day is right around the corner. As has become an annual tradition now, Disney is set to deliver a sack-full of treats for fans of the galaxy far, far away thanks to the release of Star Wars Visions season two on Disney Plus. The fandom is so giddy with excitement this May 3, then, also known as Star Wars Day Eve, that they may forget the most important thing they should do today.

That’s right, before you go to bed tonight, make sure you’re leaving out some snacks for Grogu so that he’ll drop down your chimney (using the Force, obviously). Not just any snacks, of course, but some “chicken nuggies” and “choccy milk,” as per all those immortal memes.

Star Wars fans might have built up Grogu’s reputation as a chicken nuggies fiend, but we all know that, in the canon, the Child prefers his food on the other end of its life cycle. So, if you have any to offer, you may also wish to try putting out some of the Frog Lady’s unborn eggs for Grogu to munch on. (What? Too soon?)

Honestly, though, we’re not sure Grogu should really be the Santa Claus equivalent of Star Wars Day. Surely the saga’s actual answer to Father Christmas is its own bearded daddy, Pedro Pascal, the Mandalorian himself. As adorable as Grogu is, we have a suspicion that a lot of people would be even more excited if The Last of Us star bade them a moonlit visit tonight instead.

Merry May the Fourth Eve to one and all!