Don’t get your hopes up for season 2 of ‘Ms. Marvel’, says cinematographer

Despite fans and critics lapping up Ms. Marvel‘s debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, its cinematographer has dashed hopes of any second season in a recent interview.

Ms. Marvel broke new ground for Marvel and for superheroes in television, focusing on a female Muslim teenager, something that really wouldn’t even be considered a few decades ago. Iman Vellani’s portrayal of Kamala Khan got plenty of love, but it looks like we won’t see her return in a second season of the Disney Plus series — because there probably won’t be one.

Jules O’Loughlin, who served as cinematographer for the first season told comicbook.com that she “hadn’t heard of any plans” for a second season, and there hasn’t been any talk of it yet, as Marvel has bigger plans for the character in the upcoming film The Marvels, which sees her unite with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers.

“Listen, hand on heart, I can honestly say that at this stage, I haven’t heard of any plans for a Season 2, there’s so much going on with Marvel and there’s stuff happening and popping up all the time, but I haven’t heard of anything, Sharmeen hasn’t heard of anything. The next thing for Iman, and the character of Kamala is to be in The Marvels. But at this stage, there hasn’t been any talk of a season two on Ms. Marvel.”

Despite that, O’Loughlin would “love” for a season season, citing how enjoyable the production was, and how much it’s warmed the cockles of the internet’s collective hearts. Who’s to say this isn’t another elaborate Marvel Cinematic Universe double bluff and we’ll see a second season announced later this year at D23?

“I would love there to be a season two because I think season one was so much fun and such a great shake, and I think it’s really touched a lot of hearts, and people seem to be crazy for Ms. Marvel, that’s done so well. So listen, I think it’d be a lot of fun, certainly shooting. I had a huge amount of fun shooting the eps that I did on season one. So if I was offered the chance to be involved in the season two, hell yeah. Why not? What’s not to like about that?”

Ms. Marvel is currently available to stream on Disney Plus, while The Marvels is due in cinemas July 2023.