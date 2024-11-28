Don’t worry, Ben Stiller and Adam Scott are here to break down the mysteries of ‘Severance’ season 2

Severance is one of the best Apple TV original series we’ve seen so far, and it’s headed back for a second season in 2025. Given how complicated this show can be, wouldn’t it be nice to have someone break it down each week? Well, you’re in luck.

The lead star of the show Adam Scott, and series producer Ben Stiller are joining forces for The Severance Podcast, which will be a companion for the new season, breaking down episodes as they air.

Here’s Stiller and Scott’s synopsis (via Variety):

“We have severed ourselves from the world for five years making this show. While we have no memory of what happened during that time, we thought we should do a podcast for all the Innies who will have no recollection of watching, in an attempt to reintegrate them with their memory of the show.”

The Severance Podcast will first be released on Jan 7, 2024, with a recap of season one. The work following will also conclude the events of the first season, with new episodes being covered starting on Jan. 17, with weekly episodes arriving each Friday. This will be the perfect tool for those who felt the first season was a little too confusing and will give you a deep dive into what’s happening from the people who made it.

Of course, it won’t just be explaining the events of the show. The podcast will also provide insight into its creation, so if you’re a fan this is definitely something to add to your rotation. While Scott and Stiller will be permanent hosts, episodes will contain various guests, including returning season one cast members.

The first season of Severance was released in Feb. 2022 and, while it went under the radar for many given its exclusivity to Apple TV Plus, those who did watch the series were blown away. Right now it is sitting pretty on Rotten Tomatoes with a critic score of 97 percent, and an audience rating of 88 percent. Hopefully, this high quality will be maintained when it comes back for season two.

In the first season of Severance Adam Scott played Mark Scout who was forced to work at a corporation he knew nothing about due to his mind undergoing a severance procedure which separates the mind into two beings, one for work and one for the other aspects of life. Other cast members include Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Britt Lower.

If you haven’t yet jumped aboard the Severance train then there’s still plenty of time to do so before the second season arrives. You can binge through all episodes of Severance so far on Apple TV Plus.

