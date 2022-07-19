‘Dragon Ball Z’ influenced the ‘Ms. Marvel’ finale according to director

Disney’s latest TV series set in the MCU Ms. Marvel may have come to an end but that doesn’t mean that the team is done sharing behind-the-scenes insight into the show.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Ms. Marvel directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi spoke about the show’s finale and revealed a surprising inspiration that helped bring things together.

In this interview, it was revealed that Dragon Ball Z the massively popular anime series inspired the Embiggen power that Kamala Khan used in the final episode.

“With our visual effects artist Nordin Rahhali, we were exploring what we could do with this power and having that ‘Embiggen’ moment. That was an image that’s really manga, almost like Dragon Ball Z influence. All these cool things that, yeah, that we explored. And I just think that when we were doing it, we felt there is so much more we can do. And I think we just hit the tip of the iceberg.”

It wasn’t just Dragon Ball Z that inspired the series’ finale, but also filmmaker Edgar Wright. It was important to the duo that the finale be a climax to the series the pair said.

Continuing Fallah explained how the finale needed to have action, but also enough emotion to close things out.

“It has to go ‘boom, boom, boom,’ to a climax that hits you in the heart at the end. That was really our intention, to make it fast paced, but at the same time, really have those emotional moments. So, finding that balance was tricky, but I think we managed to get it there and still have the big action, still have those emotional moments with the mother and with the father. Which were, for me, very special scenes that really touch you emotionally. And then you have her the bigger moment that she’s really being Ms. Marvel. That contrast — it was tricky to find it, but I think we managed to.”

If you haven’t yet seen the huge conclusion to Ms. Marvel the entirety of the series can be streamed on Disney Plus right now.