Dragon riders become dragon trainers in this perfect ‘House of the Dragon’ x ‘Pokémon’ artwork

Pokémon and House of the Dragon are two universes that wouldn’t generally have any place colliding – given the former is a kids franchise about cute monsters rumbling, and the latter is about backstabbing, war, incest, and all that other good stuff. However, after seeing this fantastic artwork on Reddit of some of our favorite Fire and Blood-era Westerosi denizens, we’ll allow it.

An artist over on Reddit who goes by u/JuniperoJohnto shared their work on the r/pokemon subreddit, showing us their take on what Daemon, Aemond, and Rhaenyra would look like if they were Pokémon trainers rather than royalty, and the results turned out fantastic.

Credit: u/JuniperoJohnto / Reddit

In particular, we’re obsessed with JuniperoJohnto’s renditions of the younger and older Rhaenyra, who looks absolutely adorable as a youngster with her Dragonair, and looks ready for war after her kid got murdered in a kids franchise-appropriate way next to her evolved Dragonite.

Daemon gives off Elite Four vibes standing next to Salamence, ready to mess you and the starter that you relied upon for the entirety of the game up, before proceeding to one-shot the other five placeholder Zigzagoons in your backpack.

Meanwhile Aemond with Giratina looks like a bitter gym leader who feels like he should’ve gotten more out of life, but instead he’s been destined to waste his life away in some random backwater town only for the next pre-teen to roll up at his gym and pummel him into the ground.

We’re not sure what this fan art makes us more hyped for, House of the Dragon season two, or Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The latter is decidedly closer, set for release on Nov. 18, 2022.