‘Echo’ casting call reveals new details on the MCU series

Based on the timelines we’ve been hearing about for months, production on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Echo is scheduled to begin imminently, with April 2022 having been touted as the kick-off date since last year.

The Hawkeye spinoff is going to great lengths to try and keep any plot leaks under wraps, which is understandable when the actions of Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez throughout her debut run have raised plenty of questions as to where the instant fan favorite goes from here.

Given that we never saw a body, we can assume that Vincent D’Onofro’s Kingpin isn’t dead, while the return of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home has generated plenty of speculation about his involvement, especially when Matt and Maya have plenty of comic book history.

The Cosmic Circus has now stepped in to offer some new updates, revealing that a bespoke casting website named Echo Extras has sprung into existence. The company is looking for extras to have “full availability” from June through to September to act as townspeople of some description, so Echo could largely be contained to a single location.

They’re also looking for several hundred to commit to five days per week for three weeks, with Marvel working closely alongside Midthunder Casting and Freihofer Casting, agencies who have plenty of experience casting Native American, First Nations, and Indigenous Peoples, so we could be seeing Maya heading right back to her roots to lay low.

We might be joining a few dots, but it certainly sounds as though Echo will pick up with the title hero fleeing New York after shooting Wilson Fisk, but no self-respecting MCU protagonist is allowed to outrun their past for too long.