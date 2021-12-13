Fans of the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars are either looking forward to or dreading the HBOMax spinoff series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, otherwise dubbed as fans ‘PLLOS’. There’s been two other Pretty Little Liars spinoffs, one that aired during the original show, Ravenswood, and one that came out after, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionist. The Perfectionists featured two of the original cast members. Unfortunately, both only lasted for one season, but PLLOS has a second season order, which looks promising for those looking forward to it.

Twitter fans have been doing their duty and finding and posting the latest news about the upcoming series. Most recently, there’s been a new casting announcement as well as four BTS photos from the set.

The new BTS photos show what looks to be the backdrop of the series and a building on fire. Could this be the tragic event all of the sneaky descriptions are talking about? Or perhaps the new anonymous villain has tried to trap this generation’s liars. We’ll only know once the show is released.

Behind the scenes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a much darker version of the original series premiering on HBO Max in 2022. pic.twitter.com/vBFP0f0yL7 — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLfans) December 13, 2021

The three new cast members are Ava DeMary, Kristen Maxwell, and Gabriella Pizzollo. DeMary and Maxwell will play teenage versions of the core five characters’ parents, while Pizzollo will play Angela Waters, the center of the show’s mystery.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres in 2022 on HBOMax. The new series will star Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Mallory Bechtel, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and other familiar and new faces.