It’s fair to say we’re pretty excited for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, the sequel to Breaking Bad and the continuation of Jesse Pinkman’s story. Aaron Paul has already promised that fans will be very happy with the finished product when it drops on Netflix this October, while also hinting that we may see some familiar faces. And now, the actor’s revealed via Instagram that an iconic outfit will make an appearance in the movie. Specifically, his yellow lab suit.

The image, which you can see down below, is the same yellow look that Jesse wore when partnering with Walter White in the original series and the shot more or less confirms that the character hasn’t been able to shed his criminal lifestyle. Although Jesse doesn’t appear in the trailer we received last month, it showed us that the law are determined to track him down and bring him in for his crimes.

At the moment, we don’t know much more about the plot for the Breaking Bad spinoff movie, other than that Jesse will be dealing with the aftermath of his time spent in captivity. Presumably, the image of the yellow suit means that his options haven’t changed much since his escape, although it’ll be intriguing to see how Pinkman can learn from Walter White’s strategy and build his own meth empire.

Given that Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creative force Vince Gilligan is writing and directing the new film, we’d expect something pretty special. However, it’s difficult to tell how much fan service Gilligan will be willing to deliver and if we’ll get a cameo from Bryan Cranston’s Walter White, even if the actor’s up for reprising the role. If anything, Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman is more likely to make an appearance, as he shared the news of the movie’s wrap this summer.

In any case, we’re looking forward to seeing more of Jesse Pinkman when El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits Netflix on October 11th, before appearing on AMC some time later.