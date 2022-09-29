Elizabeth Olsen finally addresses those ‘House of the Dragon’ casting rumors 

The rumor mill around Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast of House of the Dragon for its second season has most certainly been swirling, but the prospective addition to the cast has now addressed these rumors herself.

Unfortunately for fans of Olsen and Game of Thrones, if she has been cast in any projects relating to that universe, she certainly hasn’t heard about them, or at the very least that’s what she wants you to believe.

Sorry #HOTD fans! Elizabeth Olsen is shutting down the rumor that she's in talks to star in season 2 of the #GoT prequel. #PowerOfWomen pic.twitter.com/c5vqzocOM1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 29, 2022

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actress seemed to convey absolute bewilderment and confusion when Entertainment Tonight asked her about the casting rumor, and wondered how such rumors come to fruition in the first place, having apparently heard she was ‘confirmed’ to be joining the cast by someone with a blue tick on Twitter.

When asked if she has any interest in joining House of the Dragon, or any other future Game of Thrones spinoffs, Olsen didn’t rule it out – saying she’s always up for any innovative stories worth telling with great characters.

Of course, another star who was at the center of recent House of the Dragon casting speculation is Henry Cavill, who we still haven’t heard from on the matter. It would be nice, with our resident Witcher being practically a shoo-in as a Targaryen.

It’d certainly be a shame if we didn’t see Olsen or Cavill join the HBO adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s universe, considering so much fantastic fan art surfaced off the back of the rumors.

House of the Dragon is currently in the middle of its run on HBO Max, with new episodes premiering every Sunday.