Elizabeth Olsen Won’t Rule Out A Second Season Of WandaVision

So far the MCU Disney Plus shows have lived up to the hype. WandaVision was a bizarre detour that wouldn’t have worked as a movie, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be the connecting tissue between Avengers: Endgame and Captain America 4, and Loki should let the MCU begin to stretch its multiversal legs. One neat facet of these shows is that, as they’re part of a wider cinematic universe, they all seem to be designed for a single season.

The idea seems to be to give slightly less high-profile heroes time to shine without being part of an ensemble, allowing them to develop and reemerge in new forms in the movies. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff is a prime example, with her story taking place in the background of Avengers movies until she took the spotlight in WandaVision. This has set her up nicely for her appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which may see her take a more villainous turn as she attempts to resurrect her children.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

But in an interesting twist, we may yet see a second season. Maybe. Olsen recently appeared on a virtual chat in Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where she was interviewed by Harley Quinn voice actor Kaley Cuoco. Conversation naturally turned to WandaVision, with Cuoco asking her whether it could return. Olsen said “no” and replied that the show was conceived as a limited series, but didn’t completely shut the door, saying:

“I mean, I’m saying that. I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people —”

She trailed off there, perhaps aware that Disney and Marvel Studios don’t look kindly on actors spoiling upcoming plotlines. Plus, if Wanda really is going bad in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a second season of WandaVision would make sense if her character is to finally face consequences for mind-controlling Westview.

More on this as we hear it.