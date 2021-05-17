The Internet’s Congratulating Elizabeth Olsen For Her MTV Movie & TV Award Win

We’re not going to sit here and try to convince you that the MTV Movie & TV Awards are one of the most prestigious ceremonies on the calendar, but as the only gala where all of the winners are decided by the fans, it’s a solid gauge as to how popular certain movies and TV shows really are.

Unsurprisingly, then, WandaVision has turned out to be a huge hit after nabbing four of the biggest prizes last night. As well as being named Best Show, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first episodic Disney Plus exclusive also saw Elizabeth Olsen scoop Best Performance in a Show, while Best Villain went to Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness and the trophy for Best Fight was handed to the climactic showdown between the two powerful witches, although Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau did lose out on Best Hero to fellow MCU stablemate Anthony Mackie for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In any case, folks loved to see Olsen getting some recognition for her terrific performance and as evidenced below, they were quick to take to social media to congratulate her.

Look at #ElizabethOlsen face 🥰😍😍😍 got to love her 💘 congrats to @wandavision cast and crew for the well deserved awards and recognition specially to our own #ScarletWitch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kPxXEqY9rM — Capitán PR (@CapPR21) May 17, 2021

congrats you deserve it so much!! love your account 🤍🥺 — elizabeth olsen source! 🪐 (@wandashug) May 17, 2021

AHH Congrats, Elizabeth Olsen!! Well-deserved. 🥳❤️ https://t.co/HdnPSrgjSt — n i c o l a i 🛸 (@theefiend) May 17, 2021

Amazing Day today with many awards won. Congrats to #KathrynHahn and #ElizabethOlsen for their awards won at the #MTVAwards. I'm going to be logging off for the night. Stay safe and Good Night my lovelies! 😊💜💜💜💤💤 pic.twitter.com/WfOwjb55Fj — sarah ✧ agatha harkness' daughter ✧ (@AuntieAgnes_) May 17, 2021

i just woke up and it's already been a great day!! two of my favorite actress getting the recognition they deserve is such a great news to hear, congrats to Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn!! 👏👏💕💕 pic.twitter.com/GlWIWkOaoP — rya 💕 (@satogouxswift) May 17, 2021

Great to see #WandaVision winning at the @MTVAwards for Best show. Also Congrats to Elizabeth Olsen for Best performance in a show and Kathryn Hahn as Best Villain 👏🏻👏🏻 very well deserved love this show pic.twitter.com/4JSEFVikO2 — Claire Payne (@GothamiteClaire) May 17, 2021

congrats to elizabeth olsen ❤️ https://t.co/s6wDqnsbhw — evelynn (@whitewolf811) May 17, 2021

mtv awards 2021 marvel mcu Anthony mackie Elizabeth olsen Kathryn hahn sebastian stan scarlett johansson winners #MTVAward #MTVAwards #MTVAwards2021 fancam video edit pic.twitter.com/9RqDBJ4wz0 — 📁 (@monteithsongs) May 17, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen was a VISION at the #MTVAwards last night 😏 https://t.co/WS7s2S0Gz1 — InStyle (@InStyle) May 17, 2021

Congratulations to #ElizabethOlsen who won "Best Performance in a Show" for #WandaVision at last night's MTV Movie & TV Awards. 🍿 Below, revisit her conversation with #PaulBettany. https://t.co/IBE9vbn9Tf — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) May 17, 2021

@wandavision won 4 awards at the @MTV awards!!!, that's what we're talking about!!!!!!!

BEST SHOW – Wandavision, BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW – Elizabeth Olsen, BEST VILLIAN – Kathryn Hahn BEST FIGHT – Wanda vs Agatha pic.twitter.com/ifFFLOzFIH — Jordan (@iamjordanmclean) May 17, 2021

The catchy as hell “Agatha All Along” was also in the running for Best Song, but for some reason Wanda and Vision never made the shortlist for Best Duo, although it was still an MCU victory after Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes came out on top. All in all, it was a strong showing from Kevin Feige’s all-conquering franchise, and does at least give Olsen her first statue in the wake of such an acclaimed performance in the series.

Many fans believe that she’s fully deserving of Emmy recognition as well, but the raft of nominees for that ceremony won’t be announced until July, so Elizabeth Olsen will have to make do with an MTV Movie & TV Award for now until we discover if it’s just the first few of many WandaVision wins to come.