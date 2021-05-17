Home / tv

The Internet’s Congratulating Elizabeth Olsen For Her MTV Movie & TV Award Win

By 1 hour ago
x

We’re not going to sit here and try to convince you that the MTV Movie & TV Awards are one of the most prestigious ceremonies on the calendar, but as the only gala where all of the winners are decided by the fans, it’s a solid gauge as to how popular certain movies and TV shows really are.

Unsurprisingly, then, WandaVision has turned out to be a huge hit after nabbing four of the biggest prizes last night. As well as being named Best Show, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first episodic Disney Plus exclusive also saw Elizabeth Olsen scoop Best Performance in a Show, while Best Villain went to Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness and the trophy for Best Fight was handed to the climactic showdown between the two powerful witches, although Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau did lose out on Best Hero to fellow MCU stablemate Anthony Mackie for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In any case, folks loved to see Olsen getting some recognition for her terrific performance and as evidenced below, they were quick to take to social media to congratulate her.

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch
1 of 6
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

The catchy as hell “Agatha All Along” was also in the running for Best Song, but for some reason Wanda and Vision never made the shortlist for Best Duo, although it was still an MCU victory after Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes came out on top. All in all, it was a strong showing from Kevin Feige’s all-conquering franchise, and does at least give Olsen her first statue in the wake of such an acclaimed performance in the series.

Many fans believe that she’s fully deserving of Emmy recognition as well, but the raft of nominees for that ceremony won’t be announced until July, so Elizabeth Olsen will have to make do with an MTV Movie & TV Award for now until we discover if it’s just the first few of many WandaVision wins to come.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...