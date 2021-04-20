Emilia Clarke Reportedly Joining The MCU In Secret Invasion

Game of Thrones fans have wanted to see Emilia Clarke enter the superhero world for years, and now it looks like the British actress has finally landed a role in the Marvel universe. Variety is reporting that Clarke is in the midst of “final negotiations” to join the cast of Secret Invasion, an upcoming Disney Plus TV series set in the MCU that’s due to be headed by Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull leader Talos.

As for who she could be playing, Variety is none the wiser as they note that Clarke’s role is “naturally under wraps” at this stage. What we do know is that the Solo star is just the latest big name that Marvel has signed up to join Jackson and Mendelsohn in the project. Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) will feature as the main villain of the piece, with Oscar-winner Olivia Colman likewise cast in a role that’s as mysterious as Clarke’s.

Secret Invasion is set to be a loose adaptation of the seminal comic book event of the same name, which sees Earth’s Mightiest Heroes realize that the shapeshifting Skrulls have secretly infiltrated the planet, with even some of the Avengers revealed to be imposters. Kevin Feige has warned us that it won’t have the same kind of Endgame-level scale as the comic, but clearly the show won’t disappoint when it comes to its A-list cast.

Now that we know Clarke’s on board the production, it’s time for Marvel fans to do what they best and start theorizing about who she could be playing. Obviously, we have nothing to go on yet, so the actress could be friend or foe, human or alien. Still, you’d have to imagine that Marvel wouldn’t cast someone like Clarke and only use her for one project. No doubt she’s portraying a character who could go on to become a major player in the MCU.

If Secret Invasion is gearing up to shoot now, expect it to hit streaming sometime next year.