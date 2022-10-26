‘Enola Holmes 2’ stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill attempt to solve some real-life mysteries

The surprise runaway success of the first Enola Brown movie was a surprise, but now both Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes) and Henry Cavill (Sherlock Holmes) are back for a highly anticipated sequel.

The movie tells the story of Sherlock’s sister Enola and her relationship with her brother as well as showing that mystery solving runs in the family. The stars sat down with Netflix recently to solve some real life mysteries, including how would a dog wear pants.

Cavill, by the way, thinks it’s just the back legs.

Two sibling sleuths are better than one!



We asked ENOLA HOLMES 2 stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill to help crack some of the world's greatest unsolved mysteries. pic.twitter.com/LlXAdLC1Zj — Netflix (@netflix) October 26, 2022

How about this one. “Does the world have more doors or wheels?” “That’s a really tough question,” Cavill said.

“Think about it,” Brown replied. “Think about a car. However many doors there are, say four, but you could also have more. Four doors. But then think about the amount of wheels, including the steering wheel. Every door you think of, but then you think about all the wheels in the world. So many. Including our brain.”

Well, that doesn’t really solve anything but OK. Next up? “Can you stand backwards on a staircase?”

“I don’t think so.” Cavill said. “There’s no way you can walk backwards up a staircase or down a staircase, but if you’re standing without the intent of going up or down, then you can’t be backwards. Right?”

He doesn’t sound so sure. Not sure I would want Cavill investigating any crimes any time soon. Brown provided her own clear as mud answer. “I was thinking, I mean, I’ve done that before,” she said. “Is that when you put your feet the other way?” Cavill answered.

“Oh, yeah. There’s no backwards really is there? Depending on where you’re going.” Well, these two aren’t getting into Mensa anytime soon. The next mystery was just as tricky. “Is cereal a soup?”

The pair seemed to be a little more confident about this answer. “No,” Brown replied quickly. “No,” Cavill also said, “because it would require cereal to be in milk in a bowl for it to even be close to being soup.”

“It’s not one substance. It’s two different ingredients,” Brown said. “I mean there are other ingredients in soup,” Cavill replies.

“No I know but you don’t put two of the things together. It’s all in one pot. That’s a soup,” Brown answers, prompting a quizzical look from the actor. “I would say, ‘no,’ yeah.”

“Thank God,” Brown said. “I thought we were going to have an argument about it.”

You can see more of this sparkling chemistry when Enola Holmes 2 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 4.