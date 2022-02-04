Stephen King is one of the most famous writers in the world. The author is known for strange and horrific tales that leave audiences stunned and engrossed. Due to this, many of King’s stories have jumped to the screen. And now Epix has announced that Chapelwaite has a second season in development, suggesting the horror series has a future on the network.

At the TCA Winter Press Tour virtual presentation, Epix teased several new and upcoming shows. All of which were reported on by Multichannel News. This included a second season for popular historical drama Domina and Women Who Rock, a docu-series about female rock legends. However, the most highly anticipated announcement was that the popular horror series Chapelwaite has a second season in development.

In an announcement detailing their development slate, Epix describes Chapelwaite’s second season as:

Based on Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” Chaplewaite season two continues as a terrifying re-imagining of classic gothic horror that chronicles one family’s battle with an ancient and persistent evil. We will learn that the Boone curse didn’t die with Jakub, and despite Charles’s selfless act at the end of season one, De Vermis Mysteriis remains as powerful as ever, and as alluring to a new generation of vampires. The series is executive produced by Donald De Line (Ready Player One, Wayward Pines), Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi. Season one starred Adrien Brody as Charles Boone, and Emily Hampshire. Chaplewaite is produced by EPIX Studios.

The first series debuted on Epix on Aug. 22, 2021, and quickly became popular with both horror fans and King fans alike, and the series was reviewed well. Interestingly, the first season adapted a lot of the original short story, so it seems likely that season two will craft an original story set in the world of King’s tale.

Interestingly, there seems to be some confusion about the exact nature of the announcement, with several sites reporting that the second season was greenlit rather than in development. Comic Book has reported that Epix has confirmed that Chapelwaite is in development. But adds that it has not “officially been greenlit for a Season 2.”

Whatever ends up happening, King fans will be happy to see more of the legendary writer’s works hit the screen. Chapelwaite shows that Steven King and TV horror are the perfect pair that never fail to scare and entertain.