Ethan Hawke gushes over his favorite MCU characters

Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke has revealed his favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they might not be who you’d think.

During a Q&A held on the Marvel Studios Instagram account, Hawke chose two characters from the MCU that he rates above the rest. One of them shouldn’t come as a shock while the other is a more obscure newcomer.

“It would be very easy to say Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man because it’s still a high watermark for me, but in truth, I think I have to do a shoutout to Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. That is a great character portrait, that’s a great performance and when I took this job I was aiming at him.”

Like Hawke, who made his first MCU appearance as Arthur Harrow in Disney Plus’ Moon Knight, D’Onofrio made his debut appearance in the MCU during the final episodes of Hawkeye.

D’Onofrio had played the character prior on Netflix’s Daredevil, before the series was acquired by Disney earlier this year. The star has been praised by many for perfectly embodying Kingpin, bringing a likability and charm to a character who, in the comics, was just a straightforward villain.

As for Hawke, fans will learn more about Harrow’s future in the MCU when Moon Knight airs its final episode on May 4.

If you’re yet to check out Moon Knight you can stream the first five episodes of the show on Disney Plus now.