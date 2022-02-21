‘Euphoria’ fans are divided on season two’s penultimate episode

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Euphoria season two, episode seven

The truth was exposed in the penultimate episode of Euphoria season 2, and there are many dissenting opinions coming from the enthusiastic fan base.

From a Reddit thread, fans shared a wide variety of reactions after so much came to light.

In the episode, Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), the book smart sister to Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), puts on her play Our Life where she reveals personal details about the lives of her friends and family. While her friends Rue (Zendaya), Maddy (Alexa Demie), and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) appreciated the story as it went on, Cassie and her boyfriend and show villain Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) were not happy with how they were depicted.

Fans were curious about how exactly they could pull off a play that was so production-heavy and explicit in its themes. There was a scene where Lexi walks on a rotating platform representing the school’s hallway for a short time, and there were sexual situations that some deemed inappropriate for a high school play.

Euphoria has been very metaphysical this season as it ventured into the character’s inner worlds, and the same went for Our Life. The play broke the fourth wall many times as characters onstage merged with their real-life counterparts. While it was creative, some fans felt that it was unnecessary and made things more convoluted than they needed to be.

The story in general has been called out for its confusing narrative structure. Fans pointed out that Fez (Angus Cloud), who’s a drug dealer and Lexi’s romantic interest this season, spent the whole episode getting ready as the play went on. Fez’s scenes were taking place prior to the play while the play itself shifted into different realities, while the plotline of a fellow drug dealer turning against Fez doesn’t get resolved.

Similarly, Kat fans were upset that she didn’t say very much in the episode, which has been a complaint about her story this season. A scene shows Kat dancing provocatively in her room, a throwback to her cam girl days, but aside from a few reaction shots, that was the extent of her role in the episode.

One thing that fans seem to agree about is Ethan’s (Austin Abram) performance. He played multiple roles throughout the play including Lexi’s mother, a photographer, and most notably Nate’s character in a homoerotic dance number to “I Need a Hero,” redeeming himself from the label of “boring guy” Kat was dating.

