‘Euphoria’ killed off this character in the season finale

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Euphoria’s season two finale.

The season two finale of HBO Max’s hit teen drama, Euphoria, has left fans in a serious frenzy. The aftermath of Lexi’s school play can be considered as a minor storyline in comparison to the death of a fan favorite.

While we had already been treated to a now-sober Rue, played by Zendaya, there wasn’t much of a moment to breathe with the events that followed. Catfights, stabbings, and police invasions were the highlight of the episode, titled, “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” and one beloved character met their untimely end.

Be warned, from here on out, major spoilers for Euphoria’s season two finale follow.

Fans said goodbye to Ashtray, Fez’s adopted little brother and drug dealer. While Ash, portrayed by Javon Walton, is younger than Fez, portrayed by Angus Cloud, it has never stopped him from protecting Fez every chance he gets, often always choosing the violent route.

As the police prepared to raid their apartment, Fez was prepared to take the fall, but a stubborn Ash loaded up on weapons and fired repeatedly at the SWAT team, prompting them to return fire, ultimately killing the character. The last scene we see is a rifle laser pointer on Ash’s forehead, before hearing an eventual fall to the ground.

Twitter users were not so pleased with this outcome, with “RIP Ash” trending into the following day. Here are some of the tweets below:

he tried until the last second

RIP ASH🤝 pic.twitter.com/IFRXfhkWgj — gothangelsinner🇺🇦❤️ (@mighellboy) February 28, 2022

RIP ASH. DW WE GONNA BE YELLING FREE FEZ TIL THAT SHITS BACKWARDS. #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/kyiGL2Ctru — aaliyah (@iadoredoja) February 28, 2022

I know a lot of shit happened but when Lexi quoted this from fez during the play i went 😭, this whole episode was wtf energy….rip Ash. #EuphoriaHBOMax #ashtray #EuphoriaFinale pic.twitter.com/aAbmyQQPlY — anonymousvee (@whotfischrollo) February 28, 2022

rip ash, gone but never forgotten 😢 pic.twitter.com/qUwieiQOdw — J#NN (@miscenne) February 28, 2022

With this emotional finale, fans are left to wonder when the third season of Euphoria will air. There is no official word on when season three will be out, but it looks like Walton will not be returning after Ashtray’s unfortunate demise.