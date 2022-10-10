Even the vaguest of hints from Oscar Isaac raises hopes for big ‘Moon Knight’ news

Moon Knight remains one of our favorite entries in the ever-expanding Disney Plus MCU line-up. Oscar Isaac blew us away as Steven Knight/Marc Spector, the psychological focus and surreal visuals were impeccably executed, and it took us on a tour of some of the weirder corners of the MCU.

But despite Moon Knight being a critical and ratings hit and ending on a Jake Lockley-sized cliffhanger, we’re now months on from the season finale and have no confirmation whether it’ll ever return for a second season. Now we may have a clue. Speaking at the New York Comic-Con, Isaac was pressed for answers on season two and said:

“It’s not the last we’ve heard of the system that is Moon Knight.”

MOON KNIGHT SEASON 2 ?2?2&2&2 I DIED YOU KNOW pic.twitter.com/sYcyALwFoO — manu ☽ (@spectorgf) October 9, 2022

While this is obviously a positive sign for Moon Knight fans, we shouldn’t take this as confirmation that the show is returning for a full-on second season. After all, the nature of the MCU may mean that Steven Grant/Marc Spector’s story will next be continued in a movie or show centered on another hero.

After Werewolf by Night, the MCU has begun stacking up its horror-themed monster characters, with Blade sure to cement vampires into MCU lore. Perhaps the long-awaited ‘Midnight Sons’ horror character team-up might be coming, with Moon Knight more than deserving a place on the squad?

We suspect the delay in confirming Moon Knight‘s return is down to contractual agreements and scheduling for Isaac, but perhaps the wheels are finally turning over at Marvel Studios. Let’s hope for an official announcement soon.