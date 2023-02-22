Every character confirmed to be returning in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3

Star Wars fans are getting very excited about the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian. The adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu have become a television phenomenon, drawing in long-time Star Wars fans and those new to the franchise.

But what characters are returning for the third season of the show? Here is every confirmed character so far.

Din Djarin

Often called Mando by fans, you can’t have a new series of The Mandalorian without Pedro Pascal’s Din returning. Thankfully we already know he’ll be embarking on more galaxy-trotting adventures, as he’s the main focus of the season three teaser trailers.

Grogu

Also seen in the trailers is Grogu, the show’s breakout star. This tiny Yoda-like being was last seen leaving Din’s side at the end of The Mandalorian season two. However, the pair were reunited during episodes five and six of The Book of Boba Fett, meaning they are ready to continue their winning tag team in the new season.

Bo-Katan Kryze

Another character whose return was revealed in the trailer is Bo-Katan Kryze, played by Katee Sackhoff. Season two of the show established that she and Din would be in conflict due to the legendary Darksaber, and the fact she’s seen on a familiar throne in the teaser suggests that their grudge will boil over into all-out war.

Carson Teva

Another character whose return was confirmed in the trailer, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee’s Carson Teva, was also seen during The Book of Boba Fett. Teva gets one of the most fascinating soundbites in the trailer, informing Mando that:

“There’s something dangerous happening out there, and by the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it will be too late.”

Suggesting that Teva knows about the issues, enemies, and creatures Mando will face in the upcoming season.

Dr. Pershing

Every story needs a good antagonist, and the trailers confirmed that Imperial scientist Dr. Pershing will be returning for the third season of The Mandalorian.

Played by Omid Abtahi, Dr. Pershing wants to capture Grogu so that he might use the child for his own ends. The teaser trailer showed him walking through a strange base, suggesting he might have a new sinister plan brewing.

Greef Karga

The legendary Carl Weathers will also be reprising his role for the third season, and he is seen meeting up with Mando in the trailer.

Weathers also directed one episode of season two, titled “Chapter 12: The Siege.” However, it is currently unknown if he is the director of one of season three’s episodes.

Moff Gideon

Another returning villain is Moff Gideon, played by Giancarlo Esposito. Esposito confirmed his return when he told The Rich Eisen Show that he had:

“A few more things to complete to put the finishing touches on my work. But I believe it will happen this summer. There is no specific date yet, but it will be announced soon.”

Gideon will play a massive role in the new season as he’s the one Din took the Darksaber from at the end of season two, meaning he is likely out for revenge.

Peli Motto

Played by Amy Sedaris, Motto is a mechanic and one of Din’s closest allies. She is seen in the season three trailer, uttering the iconic catchphrase “May The Force Be With You” as Mando and Grogu take off in their ship.

Like many characters from The Mandalorian, Motto was last seen during The Book of Boba Fett.

The Armorer

One of The Mandalorian’s most distinctive and recognizable characters is the mysterious Armorer, played by Emily Swallow. While this character didn’t appear in season two of The Mandalorian, they did appear in The Book of Boba Fett, helping Din reunite with Grogu.