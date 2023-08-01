Every Loki variant in the MCU so far, ranked

Loki has become a fan-favorite character in the MCU for a variety of reasons. Perhaps he’s just a misunderstood villain that people fell in love with. Or maybe it’s because Tom Hiddleston‘s portrayal of the character was entertaining and oozing with charisma. Regardless, he was well loved by fans, so much so that he got his own Disney Plus series.

The God of Mischief has gone through multiple character developments to the point where he’s just about redeemable for the Battle of New York in The Avengers. However, not everyone is like him. There are different Loki variants out there in the multiverse who may not have followed the same path and chose to do different things.

Without further ado, here are all the different variants of the God of Mischief that were introduced in the MCU so far, ranked.

11. Alligator Loki

Alligator Loki may have been added as a gag, but it’s a pretty unique take on the God of Mischief. Out of all the animals that he could have been, the showrunners decided to just make him an Alligator and have the other variants translate what he’s saying. What’s also funny was his Nexus event. While everyone else either killed someone or wanted to reunite with their Thor, his arrest was because he “ate the wrong neighbor’s cat.”

10. Hologram Lokis

Images via Marvel Studios

During the second episode of Loki: Season 1, Mobius shared holograms of a variety of Lokis that were spotted across the multiverse. While it’s sad that there’s little information about them, it’s also interesting to see that Loki was willing to be part of the Tour de France or somehow turned himself into a horrifying monster in another life.

9. President Loki’s Army

While the names of President Loki’s entourage remain mysterious, it’s interesting to see what Loki could have become in the multiverse. This group of Gods was willing to betray their leader for the sake of power and would do anything to get it, even if it meant killing one another.

8. President Loki

Speaking of power, no one else is more ambitious than President Loki himself. He was probably taken away for winning an election, or perhaps putting his name on the ballot. But that didn’t stop him from getting power elsewhere. Too bad democracy doesn’t work in the Void, especially when the people voting are just different versions of yourself.

7. Boastful Loki

Boastful Loki is a mystery. While he claimed that his nexus event was obtaining all six infinity stones, Alligator Loki claims it’s a lie. What made this Loki variant impressive was that he was able to forge a secret deal with the other Lokis surviving in the Void without the child’s knowledge. However, his boastfulness and betrayal led to his downfall, since he remained in the brawl along with President Loki and his former army.

6. Child Loki

Out of all the Loki variants out there, Child Loki has to be the most deadly of them all. His nexus event was killing his brother, which led to his capture by the TVA. For such a young child, he was able to gain the respect of some of the other Loki variants in the void, that is until Boastful Loki’s betrayal, at least. Still, this kid cared for his allies.

5. Sylvie

Sylvie is the first female Loki variant introduced in the MCU, and season 2’s trailer hinted that there could be more like her. She’s shown to be more powerful than Loki as she’s able to enchant people to do her bidding with just a single touch, something that Loki later learned during season 1’s final few episodes. Unlike her male counterpart, she’s more cunning, likely as a result of her trust issues.

4. Frost Giant Loki

What if Loki was raised by the frost giants? The outcome would be that he would no longer become the God of Mischief and instead become the Prince of Jotunheim. Unlike in the films where Loki had some sort of resentment towards Thor and his heroic friends, this What If…? version of Loki saw his “brother from another mother” as his best friend.

3. Classic Loki

Classic Loki’s nexus event was his attempt to reunite with his brother after they were separated during Thanos’ assault on the Statesman. This Loki variant felt remorse for his actions and was able to make up for it by making an honorable sacrifice as Loki and Sylvie attempted to enchant Alioth. While he wasn’t able to reunite with his brother, he managed to find his “glorious purpose” during his final moments in the Void.

2. TVA Loki

Thanks to the events of Avengers: Endgame came the rise of TVA Loki, a variant created after the Avengers botched their mission to recover the Tesseract in 2012. This Loki variant isn’t too far off from the one we know in the main MCU since all he’s missing is the character development from Thor: Ragnarok and onwards. Either way, he’s still the same guy with a different purpose.

1. Original Loki

Image via Marvel Studios

The original Loki, the one that made it to the events of Avengers: Infinity War, had so much character development to the point that he’s willing to sacrifice himself to save his brother. After all, all he wanted was to be acknowledged by his family. It’s no wonder he’s a fan favorite in the MCU.

The MCU has introduced different versions of the God of Mischief, and Loki: Season 2 teased more multiversal and time-traveling antics and possibly more variant encounters. While we don’t know who else Loki will encounter, at least they will be discovered throughout the multiverse, not just in some prison made by the TVA. Maybe this time, these variants will get the screen time they deserve.