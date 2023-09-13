In the past, some athletes have taken a break from their respective sports to hit the beach.

As we know, to be successful at the game of Survivor, you need to be the perfect combination of brains, beauty, and brawn, and previous winners have exemplified this perfectly.

With challenges granting castaways immunity time and time again, the physical aspect of the beloved competition series is arguably the most important, due to the fact that winning an immunity challenge guarantees the champion another day of safety.

Beginning Survivor divided into tribes, the more athletically-gifted contestants tend to keep their respective tribes afloat (in regards to winning challenges), before proceeding to dominate in the individual portion of the game.

On the other side of things, some physical threats tend to be voted out pre-merge, because their fellow castaways do not want to compete against them one-on-one — how flattering is that?

With 44 seasons of Survivor in the books (and the highly-anticipated 45th season right around the corner) the game has seen professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and soccer players compete for $1 million and the title of “Sole Survivor,” in addition to some other athletes.

With some contestants placing first and some contestants placing last, keep scrolling to see every professional athlete who has competed on Survivor in order by season — some of them may shock you!

Ethan Zohn — Professional Soccer Player

Photo via Red Bull New York Media Relations

Seasons: Survivor: Africa, Survivor: All Stars, and Survivor: Winners at War

Places: 1st, 11th, and 18th

Gary Hogeboom — NFL Player

Photo via Midland Daily News

Season: Survivor: Guatemala

Place: 7th

J.P. Calderon — Professional Volleyball Player

Photo via Ross Forman

Season: Survivor: Cook Islands

Place: 17th

Ashley Massaro — WWE Wrestler

Photo via George Napolitano/MediaPunch

Season: Survivor: China

Place: 15th

Crystal Cox — Track and Field Olympian

Photo via Reuters

Season: Survivor: Gabon

Place: 6th

Tyson Apostol — Professional Cyclist

Photo via Instagram/@tysonapostol

Seasons: Survivor: Tocantins, Survivor: Heroes vs Villains, Survivor: Blood vs Water, and Survivor: Winners at War

Places: 8th, 15th, 1st, and 11th

Steve Wright — NFL Player

Photo via Markus Boesch

Season: Survivor: Redemption Island

Place: 10th

Grant Mattos — NFL Player

Photo via NFL

Season: Survivor: Redemption Island

Place: 8th

Jeff Kent — MLB Player

Photo via Mitchell Layton

Season: Survivor: Phillipines

Place: 10th

Julia Landauer — NASCAR Driver

Photo via NASCAR Whelen Euro Series

Season: Survivor: Caramoan

Place: 13th

Brad Culpepper — NFL Player

Photo via Scott Halleran

Seasons: Survivor: Blood vs Water and Survivor: Game Changers

Place: 15th and 2nd

Cliff Robinson — NBA Player

Photo via David Sherman/NBAE

Season: Survivor: Cagayan

Place: 14th

John Rocker — MLB Player

Photo via John Bazemore/AP

Season: Survivor: San Juan Del Sur

Place: 16th

Tyler Fredrickson — NFL Player

Photo via Reddit/@BingBongBoofer

Season: Survivor: Worlds Apart

Place: 7th

Scot Pollard — NBA Player

Photo via CBS

Season: Survivor: Kaôh Rōng

Place: 8th

Katrina Radtke — Olympic Swimmer

Photo via Morse Photography

Season: Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers

Place: 18th

Alan Ball — NFL Player

Photo via Jeff Lewis Photography

Season: Survivor: Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers

Place: 15th

Bi Nguyen — MMA Fighter

Photo via One Championship

Season: Survivor: David vs Goliath

Place: 17th

John Hennigan — WWE Wrestler

Photo via WWE

Season: Survivor: David vs Goliath

Place: 12th

Tom Laidlaw — NHL Player

Photo via Blueshirt Banter

Season: Survivor: Island of the Idols

Place: 16th

Elizabeth Biesel — Olympic Swimmer

Photo via Cate Brown Photography

Season: Survivor: Island of the Idols

Place: 9th

Danny McCray — NFL Player

Photo via Tim Sharp/AP

Season: Survivor 41

Place: 6th

Noelle Lambert — Track and Field Paralympian

Photo via Twitter/@TheBornToRunFo1

Season: Survivor 43

Place: 8th

Brandon Cottom — NFL Player

Photo via Elaine Thompson/AP

Season: Survivor 44

Place: 10th

Survivor 45 will premiere on CBS on September 27, followed by weekly episodes from 8pm to 9:30pm ET/PT every Wednesday.

With unprecedented 90-minute episodes, this season is sure to be one for the books — mark your calendar!