Every ‘Survivor’ & ‘Big Brother’ player joining ‘The Traitors’ for season 3, ranked by how likely they are to win

The third season of The Traitors US is brimming with iconic former Survivor and Big Brother contestants. But, when the dust settles on finale night, will one (or some) of them be left standing outside Scotland’s Ardross Castle?

Recommended Videos

In this piece, I’ll not only share the six names hailing from the two franchises who signed onto season 3, but I’ll also give my take on who I think has the best chance of securing the grand prize. In a battle between Faithfuls and Traitors, Peacock’s reality competition show isn’t like the games these stars made their names on.

Many times, a player’s fate is out of their hands, or at the very least, their game is very difficult to manage due to the The Traitors’ structure. So, just because someone won Survivor twice doesn’t mean they’ll cross The Traitors’ finish line. With that being said, let’s get into it.

6. ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano

From my estimation, the most famous Survivor/Big Brother alum joining The Traitors season 3 is also the least probable potential winner. Fresh off his run on Deal or No Deal Island, five-time Survivor castaway and one-time winner “Boston Rob” Mariano may stand as the game’s biggest target. He’ll be high on players’ hit lists as a potential Traitor as soon as he enters the castle because of his decades-long reality competition resume.

Like season 2’s Dan Gheesling, production may make Rob a Traitor knowing it’d produce fantastic television. But, that’s what many — including Boston Rob — are likely expecting. Ad if he’s not a Traitor, he may find himself on the murderous group’s chopping block right off the bat due to his strategic and social prowess.

Long story short, I think Boston Rob is too big of a target to make it to the end. He may have a deep run as a shield for the Traitors. But, at some point, he’ll be picked off — which, as a day-one Boston Rob fan, hurts my heart.

5. Tony Vlachos

Following the same line of thinking, Tony Vlachos’ road to the top will be much more difficult than his peers. One of only two-time Survivor champs, Tony is a bonafide gamer and his ingenuity in a social-strategy game is legendary. And that’s exactly why I believe he’ll suffer the same fate as Rob.

Whether he’s selected as a Traitor or Faithful, he’ll find himself in the crosshairs of lower-profile competitors until he’s eventually murdered or banished. But, because his name isn’t as synonymous with Survivor as Boston Rob’s, meaning he may not be as well known to the other cast members, I give him a slight edge over the Robfather.

4. Carolyn Wiger

Next, we have Carolyn Wiger of Survivor 44 fame. In a list full of iconic names, season 44’s third-place finisher and fan-favorite castaway has the luxury of a lower profile heading into The Traitors. But, that could be her undoing.

I don’t see production selecting her as a Traitor — of course, I could be wrong. Before it aired, I didn’t clock Phaedra Parks as season 2’s most prolific Traitor. Still, with so many stars from in and out of CBS’s world, Carloyn seems like perfect Faithful fodder for a random kill.

In a game where confusion is paramount, taking out inconsequential and low-threat players is sometimes the right move for a Traitor. Of course, we’ve seen Carolyn flex her strategic muscles on Survivor. But, I can see her catching a stray bullet mid-way through the season, ending her second stint on reality TV.

3. Danielle Reyes

Big Brother royalty is incoming. Long considered the greatest houseguest to never win, season 3 and 7’s Danielle Reyes will follow up her Big Brother Reindeer Games appearance as one of two Big Brother alumni on The Traitors season 3. Before last year’s Reindeer Games, fans hadn’t seen Danielle compete on a show in over 15 years.

It was exciting to “The Black Widow” return. But, because Reindeer Games was so competition-centric, we didn’t get to watch Danielle in her element. Now we do with The Traitors. I think she has the potential to go all the way if her reputation as a cut-throat player and strategic powerhouse doesn’t impede her.

She’d be a great choice as a Traitor and may be a solid Faithful as well.

2. Britney Haynes

Another home-run casting choice is Big Brother 12, 14 and Reindeer Games’ Briney Haynes. Whether it’ll be her sarcastic confessionals or up-and-down gameplay, Britney has all the makings of being the star of The Traitors season 3. Not only that, I see her going far as either a Traitor or Faithful.

She’s a dedicated gamer who knows how to keep herself out of the spotlight. Her reality competition resume isn’t as polished as most of the others on this list, which may also bode well for her threat level. So, don’t be surprised if we see Britney standing at the Fire of Truth on finale night.

1. Jeremy Collins

Although I can see Britney earning Traitors gold, there’s one person I rank ahead of her — Jeremy Collins. As a three-time Survivor player and one-time winner, Jeremy is revered for his social game. Although he’s a glaring physical threat, Jeremy’s found a lot of success blending into the background with his “meat shield” strategy. Like The Challenge’s Chris “CT” Tamburello last season, I can see Jeremy being a major attribute in the missions while keeping his name out of his fellow players’ mouths, two reasons that could extend his time on The Traitors, and potentially elevate him to the top of the podium — like CT.

He’s a proven champion like Boston Rob and Tony, but Jeremy’s threat management is arguably better, especially more than the former’s. That being said, Jeremy’s my overall winner pick for the season.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy