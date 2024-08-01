Every villain in ‘Batman: Caped Crusader,’ ranked

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for Batman: Caped Crusader.

Batman: Caped Crusader is finally available on Prime Video, bringing a rogues’ gallery of familiar, obscure, and reimagined Dark Knight villains.

Set in a noir-inspired 1940s Gotham City, the show introduces viewers to a version of Gotham City where Batman (voiced by Hamish Linklater) can’t count on advanced technology and must use his detective skills to solve crimes. As such, Batman’s ensemble of enemies got remixed for Caped Crusader, with superhumans almost entirely absent.

Batman remains the central figure in Caped Crusader, even if it’s the colorful cast of antagonists that truly brings the show’s unique vision of Gotham to life. Here’s every villain appearance in season 1 of Batman: Caped Crusader, ranked by their impact on the show.

13. Killer Croc

At the bottom of our list, we find Killer Croc, who makes only a fleeting appearance as part of a traveling carnival passing through Gotham. While his imposing presence is felt, Croc doesn’t get a chance to shine as a true antagonist. His brief interaction with Bruce Wayne, roughing him up a bit, serves more as a tease of the character’s potential rather than a full-fledged villain appearance.

12. The Joker

The Clown Prince of Crime is surprisingly absent from 99.9% of Caped Crusader‘s first season, which might puzzle some fans, but Batman’s nemesis does ultimately appear in season 1’s final scene. That teases the upcoming season 2, where Batman and The Joker will undoubtedly clash.

11. Rupert Thorne

Rupert Thorne (voiced by Cedric Yarbrough) returns to the screen as Gotham’s reigning crime lord, but his portrayal doesn’t break new ground compared to previous iterations. As the main mobster ruling Gotham’s underworld, Thorne represents the entrenched corruption that Batman must combat. However, his character lacks the depth and innovation seen in other villains in this series.

10. Papa Midnite

Papa Midnite (also voiced by Cedric Yarbrough) initially serves as an uneasy ally to Batman, offering assistance in supernatural matters. His role in helping the Dark Knight trap the Gentleman Ghost (voiced by Toby Stephens) comes with a price that even Batman is wary of. Papa Midnite’s cryptic warning about not asking about his intentions for the ensnared Gentleman Ghost’s spirit adds a layer of mystique and potential future conflict to his character.

9. Onomatopoeia

Onomatopoeia (voiced by Reid Scott) leads a group of assassins targeting Barbara Gordon (Krystal Joy Brown), bringing a unique visual and auditory flair to his limited screen time. The villain’s classy appearance and distinctive speech patterns, using only sound effects, make him stand out among the more conventional criminals. His inclusion also gives a lesser-known Batman villain a chance to shine in a major production.

8. Catwoman

Catwoman (voiced by Christina Ricci) is reimagined as a wealthy thrill-seeker inspired by Batman’s own costumed antics. This version of Selina Kyle steals not out of necessity but to maintain her lavish lifestyle. Her playful and witty interactions with Batman create an intriguing dynamic, even as the Dark Knight ultimately brings her to justice.

7. Gentleman Ghost

The Gentleman Ghost receives a complete overhaul in Batman: Caped Crusader, becoming a supernatural manifestation of Gotham’s class struggles. In this iteration, he’s portrayed as a wealthy, anti-democratic figure who believes in the subjugation of the poor. His hatred is so powerful that it transcends death, allowing him to return as a spectral thief targeting the less fortunate.

6. Firebug

A twist on the more familiar Firefly, Firebug (voiced by Tom Kenny) is portrayed as a villain manipulated by corrupt forces within Gotham. Consumed by an uncontrollable compulsion to set fires, Firebug becomes a pawn in a larger scheme to trap Batman. The character’s end is made more tragic by the fact he needed medical help but got a bullet from the same people who wanted to use him as Bat-bait.

5. Clayface

The Caped Crusader version of Clayface (voiced by Dan Donohue), adapting Golden Age character Basil Karlo, lacks the expansive shapeshifting abilities of modern interpretations but compensates with a terrifying talent for impersonation and a sadistic streak. As a bloody serial killer, Clayface fits perfectly into the series’ darker, more investigative approach to Batman’s world.

4. Harvey Dent

Harvey Dent’s (voiced by Diedrich Bader) journey to becoming Two-Face is given new depth, as he’s portrayed as a morally compromised figure before his transformation. This version of Dent is a somewhat corrupt District Attorney willing to bend the rules to secure convictions and advance his political career. It’s an interesting take that shows Dent’s dual nature even before his face-melting attack.

3. Nocturna

Nocturna (voiced by Mckenna Grace) undergoes a radical transformation in this series, presented as a child who challenges Batman’s moral code. Her tragic situation, kidnapping other children to feed but unable to control her vampiric nature, forces Batman to confront the complexities of justice and compassion. The Dark Knight’s decision to take her to a hospital for study rather than traditional incarceration highlights the nuanced approach to villainy in the series.

2. Penguin

The Penguin (voiced by Minnie Driver) receives a gender-swapped reimagining as a tough mobster matriarch. This version of the character is ruthlessly pragmatic, willing to sacrifice her own children to protect her criminal empire. Her brutal tactics and her public persona as a family-oriented businesswoman create a compelling and fresh take on the classic Batman villain.

1. Harley Quinn

Topping our list is the completely revamped Harley Quinn (voiced by Jamie Chung). Freed from her traditional connection to the Joker, this version of Harley emerges as Batman’s perfect foil. Her crusade against Gotham’s wealthy elite, coupled with her psychiatric expertise used for torture, makes her a formidable and complex antagonist. Harley’s goal of forcibly redistributing wealth, albeit through violent and psychologically damaging means, presents a morally challenging adversary for the Dark Knight.

