When Hayden Christensen was announced to be coming back for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars fans had their minds blown — especially when it was confirmed he was playing Darth Vader and not Anakin Skywalker. Sure enough, with the first trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus show dropping this week, we just got our first look at the Sith Lord’s return. And yet it’s possible that Christensen will also reprise Anakin during his Jedi days, too. At least that’s what Ewan McGregor appears to have let slip.

While previewing the series in a Zoom interview with Entertainment Weekly, McGregor reflected on the “odd” experience of working with Christensen again, a whole 17 years after Revenge of the Sith released in 2005. The prequel trilogy star reflected on how it felt like no time had passed, and in doing so potentially leaked a major secret. Here’s what he had to say:

“And then to be on set with [Christensen] again. It was just odd. It was oddly like time hadn’t happened or something. I looked across at him and, you know, there’s cameras, and we’re on a set, and I look over at him, and he’s Anakin now and I’m Obi-Wan now, and it’s like nothing had happened. Like, I didn’t see any age on his face… The period of time between now and Episode III just didn’t exist or something, it was so peculiar.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

The most eye-raising part of McGregor’s comments here, then, is the fact that he describes shooting a scene with Christensen back in the role of Anakin rather than Vader. So this must mean that Obi-Wan will feature sequences set during the Clone Wars, after all. This may have huge repercussions for the show as, at the very least, flashbacks could help add additional context to the prequels and help fill in some gaps the movies — and maybe even the animated shows — left blank.

What’s more, it also leaves room for some fan-favorites from that era to return via cameos. For one, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett guest star Rosario Dawson could pop up again as Ahsoka Tano, this time portraying her when she was Anakin’s Padawan. That does seem like a decent possibility, given Dawson’s own spinoff series that’s on its way, although it’s still just wishful thinking at this point.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will reveal its secrets when it finally premieres on Disney Plus on May 25.