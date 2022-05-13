Ewan McGregor shuts down ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ trailer theories

While the fan theories are tantalizing, they don't even come close to the actual plot.

Fans don’t have long to wait until Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream on Disney Plus, but it seems that right now most of the online theories about the show are wrong.

Speaking to Associated Press, the show’s titular star Ewan McGregor shared that he enjoys watching trailer breakdown videos of the upcoming Star Wars series, but not because of their accuracy.

“I like to look at people’s reaction to the trailers, the teaser trailer, and then the real trailer. And there are all these people that like break it down and are telling their audience what the series is about. And, you know, mainly they’re wrong. So, that’s quite funny to watch.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s plot has remained a tightly wrapped secret both before its announcement and post its trailers. But that has done little to dampen the excitement around the show as fans have been looking forward to it ever since the prequel trilogy concluded.

McGregor also spoke about the secrecy surrounding the show and his return as the Jedi master. The star explained that Disney endeavours to make watching the series a novel experience for Star Wars fans.

“You know, what I like about Disney and Lucasfilm is that they are really passionate about keeping the experience for the fans of seeing something for the first time without already knowing the storyline.”

He further admitted that in the past, he has had to steer away from sharing the complete truth whenever he was asked about the possibility of reprising the role so as to not spoil Disney’s plans of bringing back his fan-favorite character.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, consisting of six episodes, is all set to debut on Disney Plus this May 27, with the rest of the episodes set to air weekly.