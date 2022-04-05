Exclusive: Akira Akbar on ‘Bel-Air,’ passion, and telling Ashley’s story

Akira Akbar has been making waves in the entertainment realm with roles in This Is Us, Captain Marvel, and We Can Be Heroes. She’s also starring as Ashley Banks in the hit Peacock series, Bel-Air — a hip and dramatically updated version of the fan-favorite The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

While The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air took a more comedic approach to Will Smith being uprooted from his Philadelphia life and moved to the glitz and glam of a wealthy California city, Bel-Air brings the grit and the drama. Akbar plays Ashley Banks, Will’s cousin in the series, and she knows exactly how to execute Ashley’s new persona with emotion and power.

Ashley is a young adult who isn’t just going to sit back and fit into the mold. Ashley will challenge things, stand up for their beliefs, and set a precedent for other young people who need to believe in themselves.

We had the opportunity to speak with Akbar about Bel-Air, her passions, and why it’s crucial to update the characters with the pressing matters of the life we’re living now.

WGTC: The original series aired before your time, but we have to know — were you a fan of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air before auditioning for Bel-Air? If so, what characters from the original cast stood out to you most?

Akbar: I loved the original! My parents grew up watching The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and they shared their love of it with my siblings and me. My favorite character is Ashley, not just because that’s who I portray, although that is pretty amazing! Ashley was the closest to me in age and watching her navigate life, family, and growing up was very relatable.

Why do you think it’s important to bring updated versions of the characters to the new series?

Akbar: I think it was important to bring updated versions of the new series to viewers because we don’t live in the same world. Our world has changed so much, and it’s beautiful to see the updated versions of the original characters reflect that change.

What is your favorite thing about breathing new life into the character of Ashley?

Akbar: I love telling Ashley’s story. I love that Ashley represents so many teenagers today — who are finding themselves, exploring the world around them, and standing up for what they believe in. I had a chance to speak to Tatyana Ali during filming, which meant so much to me. It was a special moment for sure.

For those who haven’t tuned yet, Bel-Air focuses heavily on real issues today’s young adults are dealing with. From sexuality to addiction, anxiety, and violence — the idea that we must prepare our young people for the world vs. simply trying to protect them from it is definitely on display with Bel-Air.

Ashley and Hilary are very close in Bel-Air; has Coco Jones been a mentor to you behind the scenes as Hilary is to Ashley?

Akbar: Yes, of course, she has helped me so much. She has basically become a big sister to me. Coco has the best personality and energy, and she makes being on set and sharing scenes so easy.

What has been your favorite scene to film so far?

Akbar: I would definitely say the breakfast scenes because that’s where we’re just all together, even though it takes hours, we’re just all having fun. Oh, and we get to eat, my favorite thing to do!

What character do you feel most connected to, other than Ashley?

Akbar: I would say Will. He’s strong, he’s caring, and no matter what — he’s there for you.

Is there anything (no spoilers, of course) you can tell us about the future of Bel-Air that you’re looking forward to sharing with fans?

Akbar: I can’t give away any spoilers, but I will say, episode 10 is one you do not want to miss! It’s going to be great!

*Episode 10 is available on Peacock now.

This Is Us is one of our favorite television shows, and you got to bring a young Beth to life; how was being part of that incredible series? What is one thing you’ll savor from that experience?

Akbar: Working with Phylicia Rashad. She’s a legend and a masterclass in acting. I was young, but I would love the opportunity to work with her again. And the set of This is Us is a real family; I felt at home.

You’re so young and so talented; the road ahead of you is undeniably going to be a long and full one. How do you hope to impact the entertainment realm as an actress?

Akbar: I would like my impact to show everyone that they can do and be anything they choose, as long as they are passionate about it. Discipline and passion equal excellence to me.

You’re passionate about inspiring young women worldwide to stay true to who they are and recognize their power; those are admirable passions for someone so young. Who in your life has helped you realize your power and truth?

Akbar: My mom, for sure. She’s strong, smart, and she loves me. She’s taught me so much about life, business, and how to be a kind human. Without her, I wouldn’t be able to do half the things I do. No matter what, she is always there for us.

We also hear that you like baking; what’s your go-to treat?

Akbar: I love baking brownies, that is for sure a go-to!

Describe your perfect day to us; if you could wake up and do anything at all, what would it be?

Akbar: I enjoy peace, so listening to music, shopping online(I love fashion), and enjoying my favorite food are good days.

Akbar is just kicking off her career, and with the drive and talent she possesses, she’ll undeniably be in for a long one. The finale of Bel-Air aired on March 31, so you can get caught up with the series now on Peacock. A second season has been greenlit, but there is no premiere date yet.