Expert level multitasking: Diplo wasn’t going to let a gig get in the way of ‘The Last of Us’

It would seem that pretty much everyone is obsessed with The Last of Us – to common folk like ourselves, to international music acts like Diplo.

One of the producers behind Justin Bieber’s smash hit “Where Are Ü Now” took to TikTok to share his love for the show everyone is raving about in the most outrageous way possible. The EDM artist is a busy man, so he took whatever pocket of time he could to catch himself up. This pocket just so happened to be in the middle of a festival set:

The upbeat dance rendition of “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” in the background certainly makes the clip all the more amusing, but what’s genuinely impressive is the sheer multitasking ability. If he was queueing tracks in his headphones as well as listening in on the heartfelt rollercoaster that is the most recent episode of The Last of Us, then hats off to the man.

Of course, he could also be the ‘watch it on mute with subtitles’ type, or the whole thing is just an elaborate gag. If anything, the TikTok gave us a good chuckle.

Seeing as Diplo is a fan of The Last of Us, we’re wondering if it’s only a matter of time before he puts his own EDM spin on one of the many outstanding music choices featured in HBO’s latest smash hit. Depeche Mode x Diplo, anyone?