Ezra Miller May Return To The CW’s Flash For Another Cameo

Just when we thought we’d seen as many crossovers as The CW could pull off in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” they pulled out the big one. In the event’s fourth episode, Ezra Miller dropped by for a cameo as his version of the Flash, allowing fans a chance to see him and Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen interact for the first time. More than that though, it was a huge moment for the DC multiverse as it finally tied the Arrowverse and the DCEU together, which leaves the door open for more crossovers in the future.

As this scene was such a smash, it seems The CW is now trying to get another cameo for Miller off the ground. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who said Han would return in Fast & Furious 9 and that Disney was developing National Treasure 3, both of which are now confirmed – the network is trying to work things out with Warner Bros. to allow for another cameo from Miller. We’re hearing that, if they manage it, it could even occur this season on The Flash, though it’s unclear exactly when. Right now, discussions are still ongoing and nothing is set in stone. But that being said, our sources indicate that it’s likely to happen.

This is certainly interesting news, and we already know that the original cameo was set up by WB themselves. As revealed by EP Marc Guggenheim, “Crisis” had finished production when he got a call from studio boss Peter Roth requesting that they shoot an additional scene with Miller. This suggested that the film division had their own interests in setting up a relationship between the DCEU and the Arrowverse. So, presumably, there’s a high chance that they’d agree to The CW’s request to work with Miller again. Though obviously the actor’s own busy schedule has to be factored into the equation, too.

We’ll have to see how this situation plays out, then, but be on the ready, as all the fun and thrills of “Crisis” might spill over into the second half of The Flash season 6, which kicks off tonight on The CW. Don’t miss it.