Though Bucky Barnes (AKA the Winter Soldier/White Wolf) took on most of the villain duties in Captain America: Civil War, it’s important that we remember that it was Baron Zemo who was really pulling the strings.

After the fallout of Avengers: Age of Ultron and the Battle of Sokovia, the baddie swore revenge on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and came up with a plan to dismantle their team dynamic from the inside out. And so, he murdered King T’Chaka and put the blame on Bucky. Cue Captain America: Civil War, which saw the villain cause a fair bit of trouble for our heroes.

But by the end of the film, while he was imprisoned and put behind bars, his life was spared, leading fans to wonder if Daniel Brühl’s intriguing character would ever return to the MCU. Well, now we know that he will and he’ll make his next appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, coming to Disney Plus next year. And ahead of its premiere, we have a brand new photo of Zemo sporting his classic purple mask, which you can see down below.

New Falcon And Winter Soldier Photo Reveals Zemo In His Purple Mask

Of course, while Brühl’s performance in Civil War was great, many were upset that the character never got to wear his purple mask. It was a decision that made sense given that more grounded take on Zemo that the film brought us, but now it seems that Marvel are giving the fans what they want, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

What exactly the villain will be up to in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we don’t yet know, but he’s no doubt got another complex insidious plot up his sleeve. Will Bucky and Sam be able to stop the Master of Evil, though? We’re willing to bet that they will, and we’ll find out just how they do so when the show premieres next year.