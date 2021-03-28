New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Poster Shows Off The New Captain America

Another poster for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has dropped today and it showcases the MCU’s new Captain America. The final moments of the premiere of Marvel’s latest Disney Plus show introduced John Walker, the government’s choice to replace Steve Rogers as the Sentinel of Liberty. The second episode then gave us a better feel for the character and now, he’s got his own poster, providing us with a fresh look at Walker’s unique Cap suit.

“Everybody in the world expects me to be something and I don’t want to fail them,” quotes the tweet on the official Falcon Twitter account that shared the one-sheet. “Meet John Walker in the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, now streaming on [Disney Plus].”

Star Wyatt Russell (son of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′s Kurt Russell) has admitted that he was fully prepared for Marvel fans to hate his character, seeing as he’s stepping into the mighty shoes of Chris Evans’ hero. And sure enough, a glimpse at the replies to this tweet will confirm that folks don’t have a lot of love for the character, with many jokingly requesting that the account delete it. Others, meanwhile, are pretending that Walker doesn’t exist and are sharing their love for Sam and Bucky instead.

The quote that was paired with the poster comes from the opening scene of Falcon episode 2, which made us care for Walker by focusing on the pressure he’s under as the new Cap. However, his later scenes put him in opposition with Wilson and Barnes, with Walker coming across as a cocky tool of the state, so any sympathy we felt for him initially didn’t last. But we’ll have to see whether the trio, plus Walker’s sidekick Battlestar (Clé Bennett), will eventually come together and fight on the same side.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has four episodes of its six-part season still to go and you can catch the next installment Friday, April 2nd on Disney Plus.