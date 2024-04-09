Category:
TV
Gaming

Fallout Arizona Tea flavors, price, and more

Who needs Nuka Cola when you've got ice tea?
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 07:29 am
Arizona Iced Tea Fallout cans
Image via Twitter/Arizona Iced Tea

The Fallout TV series is almost here and what better way to immerse yourself in the post-apocalyptic world of the games and show than by cracking open a can of Fallout-themed Arizona Iced Tea.

There’s just something about Fallout merch that makes it so collectible. It’s probably something to do with that retro-futuristic aesthetic being so appealing, but even a simple aluminum can becomes something worthy of putting on display when there’s Vault Boy artwork on it. So how can you get your hands on the new Arizona Tea, how much does it cost, and what flavors are available? Read on to find out.

Flavors, price, and where to purchase

You can order your cans of Arizona Tea directly from Amazon. There are three flavors to choose from and they’re all priced between $31 and $36 and come in packs of 12 cans, 22 ounces per can. The flavors are as follows:

  • Georgia Peach ($36)
  • Pomegranate ($36)
  • Red Apple ($31)

You can also order a variety pack containing all three flavors (four of each) in the 12 pack, this also costs $36.

Waiting times

Unfortunately, due to the high demand there’s a pretty long wait time for most of the flavors with the pomegranate and variety pack taking between 1-2 months to ship. Georgia Peach and Red Apple could arrive a little faster for Prime members but unless you’ve already ordered them, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to enjoy a refreshing iced tea when you sit down on Friday to watch the Fallout TV series.

That’s the bad news, the silver lining is that the Fallout-themed tea is still readily available, so if you’re a fan of the games it’s worth ordering, and when it does finally arrive it’ll be an excuse to boot up your favorite Fallout game and drink some nice tea.

