According to a report by Variety, Jonathan Nolan’s Kilter Films has just bagged Walton Goggins as one of the main leads for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Fallout, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

It appears that Goggins’ character will be based on a Ghoul, Fallout‘s beast-like creatures who have mutated from human form due to elongated radiation exposure. The Justified star previously appeared as the primary antagonistic figure in 2018’s Tomb Raider, so this won’t be his first role in a video game adaptation.

Amazon’s Fallout series, based on a video game franchise of the same name, has been in development for a while. Jonathan Nolan and his wife Lisa Joy (Westworld) will serve as executive producers, while Bethesda Softworks’ own Todd Howard, who directed Fallout 3 and Fallout 4, will also be involved in some capacity.

The story is set on an alternate version of Earth, which gets destroyed by nuclear war. The surviving humans, who take shelter in nuclear bunkers, emerge after many years to find the human civilization in utter ruin. Every Fallout game revolves around a specific event set in this post-apocalyptic world, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Nolan will adapt one of the games, or put a unique spin on the story by penning his own narrative.

Fallout is in the earliest stages of production, meaning that it’ll certainly be a while before we hear anything more about the project. Walton Goggins is the first announced cast member, but others will no doubt follow as Kilter films inches closer to filming, which is supposed to start later this year.