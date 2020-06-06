Familiar Star Wars Villain Will Reportedly Return In Ahsoka Tano Show

Ahsoka Tano is finally about to make the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian season 2, with Rosario Dawson widely reported to be playing her. By all accounts, though, this is just the first stage of Lucasfilm’s big plans for the fan favorite character. Many outlets are reporting that her Mandalorian appearance will lead into a spinoff show led by Ahsoka herself and while the Togrua former Jedi will be at the heart of the series, it’ll also pull some other familiar faces from around the Star Wars galaxy.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Ahsoka was coming to The Mandalorian back in December, well before it was officially announced – a major villain will return for the heroine’s solo show. And we’re hearing that this villain is none other than Moff Gideon, Giancarlo Esposito’s big bad on The Mandalorian. Who we know is set to play a pretty significant role in the franchise moving forward.

From what we understand, Gideon will be on the hunt for Ahsoka and Sabine Wren in the show, and the reason why is because they’ve taken the Darksaber from him and he wants it back. It’s unclear when the duo get hold of the powerful Mandalorian weapon, but it’s possible this happens in The Mandalorian season 2. If so, that will mean the spinoff will be a direct offshoot of the smash hit series and not just related to it.

Of course, Gideon was revealed to have the Darksaber in his possession in the season 1 finale and the last time it was seen on Rebels, Sabine had given it to Bo-Katan Kryze. Remember, Katee Sackhoff is reprising that role in The Mandalorian season 2 as well. All these characters are linked by the Darksaber, then, so it’s no surprise that it’ll continue being of importance in the Ahsoka Tano spinoff.