Fan Ideas May Fuel Plot For Squid Game Season 2, Creator Says

Fans of Netflix’s Squid Game may just serve as the inspiration for its second season, according to the show’s creator.

The show centers around financially destitute people recruited by a shadowy organization for a macabre contest. The participants play a series of children’s games wherein whoever stands victorious receives a life-changing sum, but those who lose in the games also lose their lives.

The South Korean survival drama has been confirmed by the streaming service as the platform’s biggest series hit of all time, overtaking the once dominant Bridgerton and scooping up 111 million fans across the globe.

Whether there will be a second season, that’s still uncertain. However, many fans are no doubt clamoring for a follow-up given the series ending on a bit of cliffhanger with its protagonist seeming to head back to confront the organization rather than board the plane to be reunited with his daughter.

ScreenRant reports that Squid Game writer/director and showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk said crafting each episode of the first season was a difficult and meticulous process, involving revising scripts as he filmed the episodes. With so much pressure mounting for a follow-up season, he said he’s hesitant to take the producer’s seat again, but may glean inspiration from fan suggestions.

“[Y]ou’re right, the pressure on me is huge now, with such a big audience waiting for a season two. Because of all that pressure, I haven’t decided yet whether or not I should do another season. But if you look at it in a positive way, because so many people loved season one and are expecting good things for season two, there are people everywhere in the world offering their opinions about where the show should go. I could actually pull ideas from fans all around the world to create the next season. I think that’s what I’m wrestling with right now — that I shouldn’t just view it as a huge amount of pressure, but think of all of this love and support I’m receiving as a big box of inspiration that I can leverage for season two,” Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter.

Though it’s far from official, we’ll just have to see what surprises are in store when Squid Game presumably gets renewed for a second season.