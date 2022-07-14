The Years of the Trees and the First Age are among the most eventful periods in Middle-earth, comprising most of The Silmarillion and including some of the greatest world-changing events in the history of Arda. Unfortunately, though, the deal between Amazon Studios and the Tolkien Estate allows the media company to only adapt The Lord of the Rings appendices, which is also the reason why the creative team has chosen the Second Age to spin their live-action adaptation into existence.

All isn’t lost, however, as today’s first official trailer has also alluded to some events that took place in the Years of the Trees, implying that we might get to briefly glimpse some of those in the form of flashbacks and other narrative tools of the same nature.

The fact that The Rings of Power will incorporate elements from The Silmarillion has fueled the hype for the upcoming series in the Tolkien community, the same fandom who, until yesterday, had a lot of reservations about Amazon’s adaptation.

It looks as though we’re getting a lot of First Age stuff from the narrative viewpoint of Elven characters like Galadriel and Elrond.

Two trees? Oath of Fëanor? Crossing the Helcaraxë? Dagor Bragollach???



How much First Age are we getting???#TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/ehlCLQOeQh — Daily Rings Of Power (@DailyRoP) July 14, 2022

The Two Trees look stunning in live-action, even though their godly splendor might have been a challenge to get right.

the light of the two trees of valinor is just breathtaking pic.twitter.com/vmvGq5OtNJ — may ❀ (@ceIebrians) July 14, 2022

The two trees 😍



Does this mean that the show definitely has the rights for specific case by case things? pic.twitter.com/biISmqorM4 — The Mellon Heads – LOTR Podcast🎙 (@mellon_heads) July 14, 2022

the TWO trees? in this economy??#RingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/pl6FoJlQUR — Jokin Rokin Rokin Tolkien 🗡️🏹🪓 (@joshcarlosjosh) July 14, 2022

It’d be no overstatement to say that some Lord of the Rings fans have been waiting years for this occasion, so even if The Rings of Power ends up a middling adaptation, they’re still glad that they get to see the Two Trees in live-action.

We have SEVERAL flashbacks/ cuts that have to have a connection to the FIRST AGE.



THE TWO TREES OF VALINOR 🥰😭🥰😭🥰😭



I LUV ZIZ SO MUCH! pic.twitter.com/ZIddJJxJLG — Marcel Aubron-Bülles 🇪🇺 💍🌋✨ (@The_Tolkienist) July 14, 2022

With little under two months to go until The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video, the excitement for this new Middle-earth tale is becoming increasingly palpable. Let’s hope that it lives up to expectations.