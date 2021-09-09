Fans Are Deciding The Best Cartoon Network Shows To Watch Forever

It isn’t uncommon for Twitter to be the battlefield for arguments, but right now raging on is a discussion between what is the best Cartoon Network show of all time, and fans are split.

In a post, Cartoon Crave set the ground for the discussion listing six of the most iconic Cartoon Network shows to choose from. These included The Regular Show, Codename Kids Next Door, The Powerpuff Girls, Ben 10, Teen Titans, and Adventure Time.

You can only watch 3 of these Cartoon Network shows forever. Which ones are you picking? 👀 pic.twitter.com/blCpbwgFES — Cartoon Crave (@thecartooncrave) September 8, 2021

As you’d expect there was plenty of variety in answers, though the Regular Show fanbase came out in force dominating the responses. Others suggested a show that wasn’t on the list but is just as iconic within the Cartoon Network roster Ed, Edd, n Eddy.

All of the shows named held significance for their time on the Network. Some of the series are much older than others and have acquired somewhat legendary status while others, like Adventure Time, are more modern hits.

Thankfully, we don’t live in a world where fans have to select just three of these series and instead can experience all six of them as much or as little as they prefer. You can check out all of these series on various streaming services or for some of them on cartoonnetwork.com.

If you did have to choose between these six Cartoon Network gems, let us know below which three would be your choice to keep with the remaining being gone forever.