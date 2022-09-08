Fans are furious after ‘She-Hulk’ spoils one of the greatest TV shows of all time

Four episodes in, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has settled into a steady groove of Jen Walters getting to grips with her life as a Hulk, all while examining legal conundrums thrown up by the MCU’s ever-growing population of superpowered individuals. Along the way, the show has attracted controversy, with last week’s episode driving certain deranged portions of YouTube crazy by showing the title hero twerking with Megan Thee Stallion.

This week’s episode looks to be generating a completely different kind of anger, as it unexpectedly drops huge spoilers for what’s considered one of the greatest television shows of all-time. The latest installment shows a magician irresponsibly using the Mystic Arts as part of his act, sending volunteers through portals to other dimensions. One of them ends up in Kamar-Taj, where Wong is settling in for a relaxing night catching up with The Sopranos.

A running gag follows in which perpetually intoxicated party girl Madisynn casually drops spoilers for the HBO show, and fans aren’t happy:

Wow. She-Hulk did spoil a major storyline in The Sopranos.



I honestly can not believe it. — Danny Casillas (@Danny_Casillas_) September 8, 2022

At least one fan was just about to watch it:

There is NO WAY “She-Hulk” just spoiled “The Sopranos” for me… I WAS GONNA START IT NEXT WEEK WTF??!!?? #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/MVYjZwio5Z — kenal 🗿 (@RodgersIsAGod) September 8, 2022

Sure it’s an older show, but some still haven’t seen it:

Didn’t expect to get the Sopranos spoiled for me in She-Hulk — Parker (@rocketstar25) September 8, 2022

Perhaps most people should have caught up on The Sopranos 15 years on from the finale, but even so:

She-Hulk just spoiled The Sopranos for me LOL (my own fault it’s been out for forever) — Roman (@romansempir3) September 8, 2022

It’s not as if we could have seen this coming:

Can’t believe She-Hulk spoiled Sopranos for me like that pic.twitter.com/2xF2rQVjaB — IDOS (@aydos_egemen) September 8, 2022

Here’s the exact moments you’ll need to skip if you want to stay unspoiled:

‼️ PSA: this week's episode of She-Hulk spoils The Sopranos in detail twice! I personally think if you haven't seen The Sopranos your best option is to turn off She-Hulk and start that instead, but if that's not possible, the spoiler timestamps are 4:25-37 and 17:43-55. ‼️ — Valerie Ettenhofer (@aandeandval) September 8, 2022

Others are just trying desperately to forget the unwanted information:

I’m going to now delete any memory of that She-Hulk episode from my mind because they somehow managed to spoil The Sopranos — ‎❄️Snow (@SnowTheEnby) September 8, 2022

Has this ruined the show for future fans:

Thinking about all the Marvel fans who would’ve watched and adored the Sopranos but watched She-Hulk first. — The Schmoozer (@Here_2_Schmooze) September 8, 2022

While we can’t deny that the basic joke of Wong being upset about spoilers is very funny, the specific spoilers in She-Hulk reveal events very late in the show and really would affect your enjoyment if you were starting from scratch.

It’s also worth remembering that while The Sopranos was very popular back in the day, the small screen classic is still a big draw on streaming, and many viewers who were children in the early 2000s will want to catch up on such a revered show.

So, yeah, we’re kind of with the fans on this one. Don’t spoil unrelated shows again She-Hulk!