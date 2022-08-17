Fans are going nuts for ‘Wednesday’ after first trailer drops

Fans are raving about the first trailer for Tim Burton‘s Wednesday, a new Netflix series about The Addams Family’s macabre daughter, Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams.

The trailer was enough for one fan to reactivate their Netflix account.

Reconsidering my Netflix subscription to watch this (cancelled months ago). A decent new Netflix show, who'd have thought it? — Tolstoy (@TolstoyAS1) August 17, 2022

Another commentator seemed stoked for Scream star Ortega once again eating up a horror role.

jenna ortega will never not eat up any horror role! pic.twitter.com/XwfhjVoG2L — chu (@chuuzus) August 17, 2022

One fan was simply ecstatic to see Burton “BEING WEIRD AGAIN!!!”

TIM BURTON BEING WEIRD AGAIN!!! 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/7C34c2lZ9t — JAFET (@emmantoman) August 17, 2022

Another Gwendoline Christie fan was excited to see the actor once again make an appearance in a fantastical-looking Netflix series after totally stealing every scene she was in as Lucifer Morningstar in The Sandman.

“IT’S YOUR YEAR GWEN, IT’S YOUR YEAR 🏆,” another fan wrote.

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems in "Wednesday", Tim Burton's new series coming soon on Netflix 🫰🏻



IT'S YOUR YEAR GWEN, IT'S YOUR YEAR 🏆#GwendolineChristie #WednesdayNetflix pic.twitter.com/ciOWavHEhl — Silvianap 𝘴𝘱𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 Nik 🦁 and Gwen 👑 (@silvianap_cw) August 17, 2022

With Burton’s film output being seemingly lacking in recent years, with 2019’s Dumbo being his latest film that didn’t exactly bode well with Disney fans or critics, one commentator just seemed stoked to see the director seemingly returning to form.

Wednesday looks excellent and could easily be the best thing Tim Burton has done since Big Fish. pic.twitter.com/uEz1eKeZpg — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) August 17, 2022

Another fan declared: “TIM BURTON IS BACK IN PRIME FORM!!”

Holy fuck I can’t even pick a favorite part of this trailer. TIM BURTON IS BACK IN PRIME FORM!! https://t.co/kKiE0bdwhW — Morgana Ignis (@IgnisTwote) August 17, 2022

With Halloween right around the corner, another Twitter user expressed much anticipation for streaming both Wednesday and horror auteur Guillermo Del Toro’s new series, Cabinet of Curiosities.

we're getting new tv series from guillermo del toro AND tim burton this fall??? ouuuuuuu pic.twitter.com/OWdOgKqMDQ — #1 replay stan ♋ (@scarzonreplay) August 17, 2022

And of course, much praise was leveled at the casting decision of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams as “THE right move.”

Casting Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams was THE right move. pic.twitter.com/z7p0l5H3sb — rach₊˚ˑ༄. (@rachegrayy) August 17, 2022

One Twitter user called Ortega “THE OWNER OF THE HORROR GENRE” — and with her memorable turns in X, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and Studio 666 — we must agree.

JENNA ORTEGA THE OWNER OF HORROR GENRE. pic.twitter.com/2Fvf60Mz7w — best of jenna ortega (@ortegarchive) August 17, 2022

Wednesday comes to Netflix this fall.