Fans are going nuts for ‘Wednesday’ after first trailer drops
Fans are raving about the first trailer for Tim Burton‘s Wednesday, a new Netflix series about The Addams Family’s macabre daughter, Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams.
The trailer was enough for one fan to reactivate their Netflix account.
Another commentator seemed stoked for Scream star Ortega once again eating up a horror role.
One fan was simply ecstatic to see Burton “BEING WEIRD AGAIN!!!”
Another Gwendoline Christie fan was excited to see the actor once again make an appearance in a fantastical-looking Netflix series after totally stealing every scene she was in as Lucifer Morningstar in The Sandman.
“IT’S YOUR YEAR GWEN, IT’S YOUR YEAR 🏆,” another fan wrote.
With Burton’s film output being seemingly lacking in recent years, with 2019’s Dumbo being his latest film that didn’t exactly bode well with Disney fans or critics, one commentator just seemed stoked to see the director seemingly returning to form.
Another fan declared: “TIM BURTON IS BACK IN PRIME FORM!!”
With Halloween right around the corner, another Twitter user expressed much anticipation for streaming both Wednesday and horror auteur Guillermo Del Toro’s new series, Cabinet of Curiosities.
And of course, much praise was leveled at the casting decision of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams as “THE right move.”
One Twitter user called Ortega “THE OWNER OF THE HORROR GENRE” — and with her memorable turns in X, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and Studio 666 — we must agree.
Wednesday comes to Netflix this fall.