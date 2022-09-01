Fans are here for the surprise celebrity musician cameo in ‘She-Hulk’

Going into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we knew there’d be lots of cameos. The trailers teased the returns of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky, Benedict Wong as Wong, and the much-anticipated return of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in costume. But the show’s knack for successfully pulling off guest stars isn’t limited to Marvel heroes, as chart-topping rapper and actress Meghan Thee Stallion just made her MCU debut.

Her role was teased early on in the show’s B-plot, which saw Jennifer Walter’s former colleague taking a shape-shifting Asgardian light elf to court. The Asgardian had disguised herself as Meghan Thee Stallion and squeezed $175,000 out of him in gifts, with every other character dumbfounded that this dweeb would actually think he’s dating the star.

And then, in what first seemed to be a brief cameo, Meghan herself appeared in the courtroom to say “That’s right! There’s only one Meghan Thee Stallion!”. But anyone who stuck around for the credits scene would be treated to more, with Meghan apparently hiring Jen as her attorney and the pair showing off their moves in the office.

As you can imagine, this is going down very well:

This is catnip for fans:

She-Hulk’s butt was very lovingly rendered:

The reveal was perfectly timed:

Unconfirmed reports that slayage took place:

This opens the door to other celebrity cameos from across the MCU, though the flip side might be that once someone appears as themselves, it’s difficult for them to be cast as a character. Even so, if She-Hulk keeps serving up fun moments like this, we’ll be here for as long as they keep airing it.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs Thursdays on Disney Plus.