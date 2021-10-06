MCU Fans Are Loving The Finale For Marvel’s What If…?
The What If…? season finale introduced the MCU’s newest team: the Guardians of the Multiverse. With an Infinity Stone-powered Ultron threatening all universes, the Watcher assembled a hand-picked team to stop him. Captain Carter, Killmonger, T’Challa Star-Lord, Gamora, Strange Supreme, Party Thor, and Black Widow all joined the fight, with their combined powers eventually saving the day (with an assist from Armin Zola).
One curious aspect was that this version of Gamora was from an episode we haven’t seen yet. The original plan was for the first season to feature an episode in which Tony Stark was sent to Sakaar instead of Thor, which would apparently have ended with him joining forces with a Gamora that’d killed Thanos. COVID delays meant this episode has been pushed to the second season, leaving this story with a loose end.
Anyway, here’s how the big finale is going down on social media:
This episode was also notable as featuring what is almost certainly the final performance from Chadwick Boseman. His T’Challa Star-Lord has been a definite highlight of the series, and fans are united in considering this a more than worthy showcase for his talents.
So what’s next? Some fans are theorizing that Strange Supreme’s pocket universe containing Ultron and Killmonger may come into play in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has a similarly multidimensional plot. Many of these characters will undoubtedly return in other MCU stories, though, with the mid-credits scene all but confirming we’re going to see the further adventures of Captain Carter.
Season two of What If…? has already been confirmed. Let’s hope it arrives in 2022.