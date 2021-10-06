MCU Fans Are Loving The Finale For Marvel’s What If…?

The What If…? season finale introduced the MCU’s newest team: the Guardians of the Multiverse. With an Infinity Stone-powered Ultron threatening all universes, the Watcher assembled a hand-picked team to stop him. Captain Carter, Killmonger, T’Challa Star-Lord, Gamora, Strange Supreme, Party Thor, and Black Widow all joined the fight, with their combined powers eventually saving the day (with an assist from Armin Zola).

One curious aspect was that this version of Gamora was from an episode we haven’t seen yet. The original plan was for the first season to feature an episode in which Tony Stark was sent to Sakaar instead of Thor, which would apparently have ended with him joining forces with a Gamora that’d killed Thanos. COVID delays meant this episode has been pushed to the second season, leaving this story with a loose end.

Anyway, here’s how the big finale is going down on social media:

oh i *so* wanted this to be a big ass battle #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/uw77y6SK8b — Grace (@graciealltheway) October 6, 2021

BRO THE EFFING BEGINNING OF THE EPISODE OMG🔥🤯😱 IT WAS INSANE!!!!! THE WAY THAT THE WATCHER WENT AND COLLECTED ALL OF THEM AND EVERYTHING!!! I WAS LITERALLY SHOOK!! I ALMOST STARTED CRYING. SO EXCITING AND EXHILARATING!!! WOW. #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/7iyNcCaoc0 — Tysn Mattis (@tysn10000) October 6, 2021

WHAT IF EPISODE 9 SPOILERS#WhatIf

–

–

–

–

–

NAT SINGLE-HANDEDLY DEFEATED LOKI IN 5 SECONDS THAT'S RIGHT pic.twitter.com/1Q9ES3UmxO — ethan ψ | hi instagram (@wandapilots) October 6, 2021

Gamora Wears Thanos' Armor In New Poster For What If...? Finale 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Was it just me or #WhatIf S1 ended so fast, I enjoyed every moment though 😭🥰 pic.twitter.com/TLJ48EK3xn — TC (@TrandonCrunch) October 6, 2021

The visuals in episode 9 are so majestic & beautiful. #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/WYQ9QoN7OW — Tysn Mattis (@tysn10000) October 6, 2021

#WhatIf spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

. This episode was absolutely perfect for a finale, HOLY & the ENDING WAS JUST… WOW. I have no words but thank you marvel for this show. Thank you so much. #WhatIfMarvel pic.twitter.com/JoKFNNxlNR — Tysn Mattis (@tysn10000) October 6, 2021

#whatif spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

finally an episode where tony didn’t die LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/irGzaAY6dr — genesis | loki’s gf 🎃 (@_marv3lolic_) October 6, 2021

Loved that finale for What if? The interaction between all the characters was so good! Loved it! It was fast paced but it worked.💯 omg and that final battle was hella insane 💯🔥 I give it 9/10 I just felt like they should of made this last ep longer. #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/b0QU2orZoO — ☆MCMCULTURE☆ (@mcuculture) October 6, 2021

This episode was also notable as featuring what is almost certainly the final performance from Chadwick Boseman. His T’Challa Star-Lord has been a definite highlight of the series, and fans are united in considering this a more than worthy showcase for his talents.

So what’s next? Some fans are theorizing that Strange Supreme’s pocket universe containing Ultron and Killmonger may come into play in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has a similarly multidimensional plot. Many of these characters will undoubtedly return in other MCU stories, though, with the mid-credits scene all but confirming we’re going to see the further adventures of Captain Carter.

Season two of What If…? has already been confirmed. Let’s hope it arrives in 2022.