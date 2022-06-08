Fans are loving the re-enactment of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ that opens ‘Ms. Marvel’

Marvel Studios’ newest hero is finally here. Ms. Marvel has just debuted its first episode on Disney Plus, introducing us to Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and giving us some cool insight into the in-universe Avengers fandom. The episode sees Khan attending ‘The New Jersey Avengercon’, but also shows us her awesome-looking YouTube channel.

Going by ‘Sloth Baby Productions’, Khan edits together a hand-crafted reenactment of Avengers: Endgame‘s Battle for Earth, albeit with a strong focus on Captain Marvel. It was a great introduction to the show and fans are loving it;

THE INTRO FOR MS MARVEL 🤝 — nai (@q1stin4xo) June 8, 2022

–

When Kamala narrated the final battle of Endgame in the opening scene, she really is an MCU stan like all of us 😭😭 — KiraYagami (@LightIsJustice2) June 8, 2022

–

this recap of the events of endgame is EVERYTHING — faz (@buckyssteven) June 8, 2022

**SPOILERS**

Kamala Khan making Youtube videos about the avengers is just so real and Scott talking about everything that went down in endgame on podcasts is so funny to me and the Youtube videos are so beautifully done she is just perfect. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/Ekl5yYYP2M — Eeeeee |Ms Marvel OUT NOW| (@underooswebsss) June 8, 2022

Others are loving the reality that the public knowledge of what went down comes from Scott Lang’s podcast interviews:

Seriously? 🤪 Scott Lang gave an interview and now we have the answer for how the public knew about final battle in endgame #MsMarvel #KamalaKhan #MarvelStudios @eavoss you've been lookin for this right? pic.twitter.com/rsxoolqNQr — nnk13 (@NibilNixon) June 8, 2022

–

So this is how people know so much about the endgame battle.

Good for you Scott. pic.twitter.com/ajfpepPhT1 — Suvi ☃️ is staring at Tatooine's Suns (@SuvinayG) June 8, 2022

Khan’s perspective even adds a fresh light to a battle many have watched on repeat:

–

Me being so fascinated by Kamala explaining the battle from endgame, as if I haven’t seen it 100 times already pic.twitter.com/TnsaBn3lpO — Brandon (@FabBrandon14) June 8, 2022

Okay. First thoughts. 1:23 minutes in. Kamala excitedly talking about captain marvel and the avengers and the events of infinity wars/endgame, name dropping ant man’s podcast interviews. Is this is if superheroes existed in our world? #MsMarvel — JESSI 🦖🌻 (@JessicaRenee026) June 8, 2022

Others single out the soundtrack — The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights:

Blinding lights by the weeknd sa intro ng #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/4pSc4XWg0C — obi-wan remedzkie (@charlessremedzz) June 8, 2022

A solid first episode for @msmarvel but the marvel intro was definitely it 🤫@theweeknd #MsMarvel — Fredoo 🤠 (@trippiefredoo) June 8, 2022

Marvel intro with blinding lights background score 😮‍💨💃🏻🤤#MsMarvel — Capriowolf (@myself_harry99) June 8, 2022

–

the weeknd playing this is already the best disney show — cat (@heathledgcrs) June 8, 2022

Ms. Marvel‘s first episode is a strong start for the show and should put to bed the rumors that Marvel Studios were concerned about newcomer Iman Vellani’s performance. With this, Moon Knight, and the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law it seems the Disney Plus is being used to expand what kind of stories and tones are used in the MCU.

But, whatever else is coming down the pipeline for Kamala Khan, it’s obvious she’s going to carve her own groove through the MCU. We can’t wait to see her finally enter the big time in The Marvels in a year’s time.

New episodes of Ms. Marvel are released on Wednesdays on Disney Plus.