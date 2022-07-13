Warning: Major spoilers for Ms. Marvel to follow.

The finale of Disney Plus’ latest Marvel series, Ms. Marvel has now come and gone as of today, treating fans to an entertaining, heartwarming romp that included a cheeky outplaying of the Department of Damage Control (DODC) and a familial love arc that brought Kamala into her own in all the best ways.

Nevertheless, Twitter is grabbing their pitchforks after the finale’s earth-shattering reveal, and it turns out that Black Bolt’s gruesome death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a bit more symbolic than we thought.

After joining up with Bruno and Nakia a week after they foiled the plans of the DODC, Bruno pulls Kamala to the side and reveals his findings from studying her DNA; she possesses a “mutation.” And if that line alone wasn’t enough to throw viewers into varying frenzies, the scene came fully equipped with a remixed theme from the X-Men 90s cartoon.

This obviously cracks the MCU wide open, as we now have the first official acknowledgment of mutants in the MCU, but Twitter is up in arms that Kamala Khan, a known Inhuman in the comic books, is being rewritten as a mutant.

As exciting as mutants are, this news doesn’t bode well for the MCU future of the Inhumans, and fans are preemptively blasting Kevin Feige for the erasure.

This dude kevin Feige really fuckin hates the Inhumans bro 😭😭 #MsMarvel — Fandom Menace Posting Their Ls Online (@FandomMenaceLs) July 13, 2022

Kevin Feige really said fuck the Inhumans 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LKG1JFpy52 — Uday ᱬ (@_potterjays_) July 13, 2022

Kevin Feige when the Inhumans try to join the MCU pic.twitter.com/2W4MmCsU28 — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) July 13, 2022

Kevin Feige after substituting Inhumans for Mutants #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/xKC1GWQkiK — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 13, 2022

We still have decades of MCU content ahead of us, so to rule this as the end of the Inhumans may be a little bit premature. Nevertheless, Feige is under the microscope more than ever before, and he’ll have to really knock it out of the park with the X-Men to make up for this transgression.

Ms. Marvel is now available to stream in full on Disney Plus.