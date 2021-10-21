Fans Are Positive Jack Black Is The Masked Singer’s Jester

The Masked Singer bought out its latest character today aptly named “The Jester” for its costume and within minutes of their performance fans already believe they’ve discovered the true identity of this contestant.

This wildcard contestant sang alongside the four finalists in this season of The Masked Singer and despite the creepy appearance, they showed some pretty impressive vocal chops, although their unique style of singing may have given away their identity.

Fans believe The Jester who sang Alice Cooper’s, “Schools Out” during tonight’s episode is none other than actor, musician, and YouTuber Jack Black. The evidence towards this theory is quite solid with the masked singer and Black both boasting a similar singing style, but here is what fans had to say on social media about this theory.

definitely Jack Black. And I don’t even watch this show lmaoooo https://t.co/InlsEEOZoR — marina (@minahuerta) October 21, 2021

Jester brought out a jack in the box, and it's 100% jack black!! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/yd2u71pw2r — Lauren Reinhard (@LaurSpearr) October 21, 2021

Just saw a clip of the Jester from The Masked Singer – and if y’all don’t know that’s Jack Black, you need to rewatch School of Rock…and even The Holiday. I mean, even the hand motions give it away! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FZ1FDfkj4W — Jessica E. Barmer (@jessicaebarmer) October 21, 2021

Not Jack Black on #TheMaskedSinger. 😅🥰 My heart is full tonight. I love him. pic.twitter.com/JOoippuuso — Coco Da Bear 🐻 #BlackLivesMatter (@CocoDaBear) October 21, 2021

I'm not even watching this season & that is 100% Jack Black https://t.co/M742jty0B3 — 👻🎃☠🦇Ashley🦇☠🎃👻 (@CookiesNCyanide) October 21, 2021

Did you catch tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer? Do you think the person inside the Jester suit is Jack Black? The internet seems convinced but we won’t truly know the identity of this new contestant until it’s revealed when the Jester either loses the audience vote or wins the competition entirely.