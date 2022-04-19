Fans are shocked by this forgotten John Goodman CGI sitcom

It’s safe to say that John Goodman is one of America’s greatest and most beloved stars. His string of success in movies, as a regularly featured actor in the films of the Cohen Brothers, and TV, on Roseanne, Treme, and The Righteous Gemstones. He’s even a renowned voice actor — he’s an official Disney Legend for his roles in The Princess and the Frog and The Emperor’s New Groove. All that said, though…some of his projects have been less well-remembered.

Twitter user @alexqarbuckle recently posted a flashback from Goodman’s past and the weird CGI sitcom that, despite a DreamWorks budgeted hype engine, just didn’t get off the ground: 2004’s Father of the Pride.

In August 2004 we were so hyped about the groundbreaking and expensive primetime NBC CGI sitcom starring John Goodman as one of Siegfried and Roy’s lions. It was Must See TV. I can’t describe the feeling. It had never been done before. Baghdad was in ruins pic.twitter.com/xGY5GHsqGK — giant enemy crab (@alexqarbuckle) April 19, 2022

In 2002, former Disney chairman and then CEO of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg, had a brainstorm following a visit to Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden in Las Vegas. The visit to the famous animal tamers’ attraction sparked an idea — a sitcom about a family … of lions!

father of the pride was actually really good but you're talking john goodman, cheryl hines, carl reiner, orlando jones, garry marshal, tres macneille, david herman, john dimaggio. cameos by david spade, pauly shore, eddie murphy, dom deluise, devito. tons of other actors. pic.twitter.com/WePtPDkU62 — R.W. Martin – Dunzo Dundee (@BadIdeasMovie) January 18, 2022

Okay, maybe it wouldn’t strike most people as comedy gold, but most people aren’t the CEO of one of the premiere animated entertainment corporations in the world. Katzenberg poured money into the project, hiring a team of over 200 animators at Imagi Animation Studios in Hong Kong to create the series about a family of four lions with Goodman cast as the titular head of the “household,” Larry. The show eventually debuted to 12.3 million viewers. Unfortunately, the lavish spending, star-powered cast, and a slew of A-list guest stars just couldn’t capture the public’s imagination.

Now, the series seems more like a Mandela effect than something that actually happened. But the show still has its fans. @nogdrogue tweeted about one particularly obsessive one.

there used to be a guy on twitter who was obsessed with this show and would search for people talking about it and i made a joke about it once and he got in my DMs and was desperate to have a conversation with me about Father of the Pride I think I might have had to block him https://t.co/o4ZctDXN1Z — D*gd*ng (@nogdrogue) April 19, 2022

Still, there is a chance it may live on in one form. Twitter user @TVMoJoe points out that might prove a good fit for Peacock. It did have its original run on Peacock parent NBC. Is it time for a re-examination? Or maybe even a reboot? In a market that seems permanently starved for content, a revamped Father of the Pride doesn’t seem all that strange a notion. Maybe someone should see what John Goodman is up to if The Righteous Gemstones doesn’t go up for a fourth season.