Fans are split on a big character reveal in ‘Moon Knight’

This article contains spoilers for the second episode of Moon Knight throughout

Moon Knight just aired its second episode on Disney Plus, with the story continuing to show Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant realizing his life isn’t quite what it seems. In this episode, the revelations came thick and fast, with May Calamawy’s Layla showing up in pursuit of the mysterious golden scarab, Ethan Hawke’s Dr. Arthur Harrow explaining his twisted idea of justice over lentil soup, and Steven discovering Marc’s weapon stash.

But the highlight has to be the much-teased arrival of ‘Mr. Knight’. In this show the titular caped and bandaged ‘Moon Knight’ is the Khonshu-powered alter ego of Marc Spector, with the dapper ‘Mr. Knight’ the equivalent for Steven Grant. In a very smart twist, his suit was explained as Grant being told to summon “the suit” and taking it literally.

Fans are loving it online, with some ranking it among the coolest reveals Marvel has ever done:

the transition into the mr. knight costume was maybe one of marvel’s sickest transitions ever omg pic.twitter.com/PsXLEX5IVi — ☾ ʀᴇʏ ‎‎☾ ᴍᴏᴏɴᴋɴɪɢʜᴛ ᴇʀᴀ (@SunReyys) April 6, 2022

OMGGGGG STILL HAVEN'T FINISHED WATCHING #MoonKnight Episode 2 but that Mr. Knight Entrance bruvvvv!!!!🥹 — Yoru Revive (@ReviveYoru) April 6, 2022

MR. KNIGHT'S SUPERHERO LANDING HAD ME CHEERING!! + Marc's transition looked so good 🤤 — kate bishop (@maebylturija) April 6, 2022

Moon Knight got this dramatic ass introduction and Mr. Knight flops on to the scene 😅😅💀 pic.twitter.com/vadlypyn9N — Block A | 🌙 MOON KNIGHT ERA!!! 🌙 (@ChildOfKhonshu) April 6, 2022

His landing 😂



Finally Mr. Knight has arrived! Or "Psycho Colonel Sanders"? 💀🌙#MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/iaV3nUBQfw — Lumina Shirai 🏳️‍🌈🦋👹💮 Callous Nightmare (@kabukibutterfly) April 6, 2022

But there are naysayers. In the comic books Mr. Knight is cool, calm, and collected, whereas here he’s still an extension of the mild-mannered Steven Grant and currently not much use in a fight:

I can see why people are having issues with how Mr. Knight is being handled so far. It’s valid. Personally, I still loved him. He was funny and entertaining. I want to see more of him and I want to see him evolve. He isn’t comic accurate, but I’m rolling with it. pic.twitter.com/bJzweCX4Es — Block A | 🌙 MOON KNIGHT ERA!!! 🌙 (@ChildOfKhonshu) April 6, 2022

yeah mr.knight is weird at the moment but that was fun as hell and with the way they’re doing it, that was steven’s first time in the suit. by the end of the show i can see him being fucking badass — regan ☥ (@FlSTOFKHONSHU) April 6, 2022

people complaining about mr. knight…. do y'all not know what character development is? how fucking boring would it be for both moon knight and mr. knight to be at the end of the character journey in the SECOND episode #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/nYzi0e7KmG — m (@bimbosbaggins) April 6, 2022

can’t lie that they did mr knight a bit dirty but still love it since it’s his first appearance skskss — far (@farissizzat) April 6, 2022

Here’s hoping we see much more of Mr. Knight in the coming episodes. Though there are quibbles about his fighting abilities I’m sure he’ll come into his own as Grant becomes more accustomed to the superhero life. And anyway, it was nice to see him so upbeat for once, even if that was quickly curtailed by him being thoroughly demolished by a jackal monster and needing to tag in Spector.

Next week’s episode is heading to Egypt and will likely delve into this new pantheon of MCU gods. We can’t wait.