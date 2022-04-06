Fans are split on a big character reveal in ‘Moon Knight’
This article contains spoilers for the second episode of Moon Knight throughout
Moon Knight just aired its second episode on Disney Plus, with the story continuing to show Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant realizing his life isn’t quite what it seems. In this episode, the revelations came thick and fast, with May Calamawy’s Layla showing up in pursuit of the mysterious golden scarab, Ethan Hawke’s Dr. Arthur Harrow explaining his twisted idea of justice over lentil soup, and Steven discovering Marc’s weapon stash.
But the highlight has to be the much-teased arrival of ‘Mr. Knight’. In this show the titular caped and bandaged ‘Moon Knight’ is the Khonshu-powered alter ego of Marc Spector, with the dapper ‘Mr. Knight’ the equivalent for Steven Grant. In a very smart twist, his suit was explained as Grant being told to summon “the suit” and taking it literally.
Fans are loving it online, with some ranking it among the coolest reveals Marvel has ever done:
But there are naysayers. In the comic books Mr. Knight is cool, calm, and collected, whereas here he’s still an extension of the mild-mannered Steven Grant and currently not much use in a fight:
Here’s hoping we see much more of Mr. Knight in the coming episodes. Though there are quibbles about his fighting abilities I’m sure he’ll come into his own as Grant becomes more accustomed to the superhero life. And anyway, it was nice to see him so upbeat for once, even if that was quickly curtailed by him being thoroughly demolished by a jackal monster and needing to tag in Spector.
Next week’s episode is heading to Egypt and will likely delve into this new pantheon of MCU gods. We can’t wait.