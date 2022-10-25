Fans barking over MCU return in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’

Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise were treated to a surprise today as Marvel dropped a trailer for the upcoming Holiday Special on Disney Plus. However, what really got fans barking was the inclusion of a very good girl: Cosmo the Space dog.

While Cosmo only appears for a brief second in the trailer, that was enough to stir up excitement for the project. And yes, Cosmo is a good boy in the comics but in the MCU the dog is voiced by Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm).

Our Holiday gift to you – 11.25.22 – only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1M0Ky89sWA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2022

Everyone is pretty pumped!

🗣️NO THOUGHTS JUST COSMO BEING A GOOD DOG pic.twitter.com/SJeYDxNj5g — Nerdist (@nerdist) October 25, 2022

HKLY SHIT COSMO THE DOG IS FINALLY BACK — 2 Dogs And A Dingo (@DennisJayThomp1) October 25, 2022

Not just pumped but also dance-y!

COSMO THE SPACE DOG!!! pic.twitter.com/22ZwFltdHz — Joseph Ocasio (@StarBats92) October 25, 2022

It’s hard not to be excited about the double joy boost that is Cosmo and Kevin Bacon.

I didn't expect Drax and Mantis to capture Kevin Bacon, but I ain't complaining! And is that Cosmo the space dog? This special is going to be most Wonderful MCU project of the year! 🚀🎄🎁 — YarnYoshi4Life (@WoollyYarn) October 25, 2022

There’s also the completely predictable chorus of fanboys mad that Cosmo is a girl now. One user had a nice response to this extremely boring take.

"but in the comics Cosmo is a Boy Dog not a–"#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/otPLkgVMRp — ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) July 28, 2022

Bakalova’s involvement also raised some eyebrows, but not necessarily in a bad way.

She playing Cosmo The Dog???? Hear me out… pic.twitter.com/JWxdx7l0Jd — The Cinematic Universe 🍥 (@TheRealTCU) July 24, 2022

Bakalove recently revealed some details about playing Cosmo in an interview with Discussingfilm.com, including how they captured her performance.

“Yes, I was in mo-cap. I think that’s the only thing I can share so far… it’s been amazing. … having the chance to join the family of Marvel and especially the Guardians of the Galaxy, which was my first love in the MCU, was a dream come true. I love seeing all the people excited for Vol. 3, the fans have been so welcoming and warm. It’s truly precious and reminds you why you’re actually doing this kind of work, to make people feel something. I think that’s the biggest gift.”

She also explained what it was like to work with superhero architect James Gunn.

“I love James Gunn, I want to work with him for the rest of my life! He’s just everything. I don’t even know how to say it, he’s so talented. He’s so funny. He’s so fun. He’s such a great human being. What an example of a person that I’d want to be like. His dedication to his craft is admirable as well. It’s just phenomenal. I’ve been very lucky to meet him and to have a chance to work with him. I want to do it again and again.”

Bakalova said playing the famous space pup changed her life and outlook on the world. “Yeah, we need some puppy love…! We need something like that out there. Cosmo created a new world for me. So I hope people will root for her and enjoy it.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special premieres Nov. 25 on Disney Plus.